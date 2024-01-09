General Hospital: Bobbie's Death Was Emotionally Intense For Laura Wright

Emotions are running high on "General Hospital" because Bobbie Spencer, who was portrayed by the late Jacklyn Zeman since 1977, has passed away. The beloved character and the actor who played her are both being honored as the denizens of Port Charles continue to reel from the tragic loss, and the tribute to Zeman will surely be unforgettable. Laura Wright took over the role of Bobbie's daughter, Carly Spencer, in 2005, and, although Carly was initially at odds with her when she first came to town (then portrayed by Sarah Brown), the two eventually patched things up.

They have since become synonymous as a strong mother-daughter duo, both on and offscreen. Zeman passed away from cancer on May 9, 2023, and watching Bobbie's death unfold on the show is going to be both bittersweet and cathartic as it's been a long time, while fans will also get a chance to mourn alongside the actors and characters. In an interview posted on January 8, 2024, Wright spoke to Soap Opera Digest, explaining that Bobbie's death doesn't just encompass the tribute episodes which are due to air on January 10 and 11, but began when word first started to spread to the characters.

Cramming over two weeks' worth of scripts into such a short amount of time was daunting for the actors, including Wright who admitted, "I shot, I think, 11 episodes in four days. So, it was a lot." She felt that condensing taping into this relatively tight period was ultimately the right move, though, because "We were all emotionally just really there."