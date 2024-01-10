What To Know About Hallmark's First Openly Non-Binary Star, Donia Kash
While Hallmark has been known for feel-good, family-friendly programming, the channel's happily ever afters have long been reserved for conventional, cisgendered straight couples. However, the network has been making efforts to become more diverse in its representation, featuring queer leads in flicks such as the Jonathan Bennett-starring "The Holiday Sitter" and the sapphic-centered "Friends & Family Christmas."
Actors like Donia Kash, who has been deemed the network's first openly non-binary star, have also found a place on Hallmark because of its move towards inclusivity. The actor identifies as agender, which means they don't identify with either of the binary genders. Kash debuted on the channel in 2022 with a supporting role in the made-for-TV movie "The Secrets of Bella Vista" and has since gone on to appear in "#Xmas," "The Holiday Sitter," and "Hearts in the Game."
"This might sound silly, but this project and experience has opened me up as a person," the actor told Diva about working on "The Secrets of Bella Vista." They added, "I hope my audience feels that they can relate to different characters I get to play and share their stories. Breaking the outdated binary construct of what we've seen in film and TV has been fricking amazing!"
Kash has a longstanding interest in entertainment
As a nomadic Persian, Donia Kash was born in Greece but primarily grew up in Canada. In an interview with the "Too Opinionated" podcast, they traced the beginning of their entertainment career to childhood karate performances at their local mall, citing the Power Rangers as their earliest inspiration. "Every time I would go to karate class, I would think, 'This is my training to be a Mighty Morphin' Power Ranger,'" they lightheartedly shared.
Kash also appeared in local commercials and participated in theatre arts as a kid, eventually leading to their show business career. They studied at Capilano University in British Columbia, where they completed the Acting for Stage and Screen Program and landed the role of Gollum in a theatre production of The Hobbit. "I always knew [that] I love putting a smile on people's faces," Kash said. "I love telling stories that are, like, there's truth [in] it."
Kash's gender identity and heritage are also significant to their career. "Being an agender person of color has helped me fall in love with being a character actor," they told Diva, revealing that it was initially difficult coming out to their Persian parents. All of these experiences have seemingly informed their subsequent career in show business.
You might recognize the actor from other projects
Donia Kash has appeared in several Hallmark projects since debuting on the channel, but you might also recognize the Persian actor from some of their other projects. They've guest appeared on notable television series such as "The Detour," "Snowpiercer," "The 100," and "Debris" and landed a minor, recurring role on the drama series "A Million Little Things."
"I thought this was so beautiful to be part of a heartwarming and heartfelt show," Kash told Hollywood North Magazine about the show. Beyond TV, Kash is also involved in the indie film sphere as both an actor and filmmaker. In addition to starring in the award-winning short "Magic Trick" in 2022, they've also written and directed an original short film titled "Ketchup with Me."
"It all started off with the idea 'Man, this would be fun,' and it turned out to be a mini-production," Kash revealed about the movie. "My friend Adrian Neblit believed in the story, and other people believed in the story, and it all came together." While Donia Kash has had a promising start to their entertainment career, both on and off the Hallmark channel, we can't wait to see what's next from this budding filmmaker.