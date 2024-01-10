What To Know About Hallmark's First Openly Non-Binary Star, Donia Kash

While Hallmark has been known for feel-good, family-friendly programming, the channel's happily ever afters have long been reserved for conventional, cisgendered straight couples. However, the network has been making efforts to become more diverse in its representation, featuring queer leads in flicks such as the Jonathan Bennett-starring "The Holiday Sitter" and the sapphic-centered "Friends & Family Christmas."

Actors like Donia Kash, who has been deemed the network's first openly non-binary star, have also found a place on Hallmark because of its move towards inclusivity. The actor identifies as agender, which means they don't identify with either of the binary genders. Kash debuted on the channel in 2022 with a supporting role in the made-for-TV movie "The Secrets of Bella Vista" and has since gone on to appear in "#Xmas," "The Holiday Sitter," and "Hearts in the Game."

"This might sound silly, but this project and experience has opened me up as a person," the actor told Diva about working on "The Secrets of Bella Vista." They added, "I hope my audience feels that they can relate to different characters I get to play and share their stories. Breaking the outdated binary construct of what we've seen in film and TV has been fricking amazing!"