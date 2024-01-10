Bob Dylan's Grandson Is All Grown Up And Stunning
Levi Dylan, the grandson of Nobel Prize-winning folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, has emerged as a stunning figure in his own right. Born into a family steeped in musical greatness, with his father Jakob Dylan being the frontman of The Wallflowers, Levi has chosen to chart his own course. Though he dabbled in music for a while, he eventually pivoted to acting and modeling. And as for how his very famous grandfather feels about all of this? We can only speculate, but it sounds like he's inclined to be on board. "We don't talk about that kind of stuff," Levi told Daily Front Row in 2016. "We prefer to talk about things that aren't that. He'd definitely be pretty supportive."
On top of acting and modeling, Dylan is also passionate about painting. As he told Esquire España in 2019, it's one of his favorite pastimes. Whether he's painting skulls on canvases or reimagining the walls of his own place, the art form keeps him busy. "I have white walls at home, which are very boring, " he said in Daily Front Row, "so I bought a bunch of paint and started painting things on them." He also said he loves to hit art galleries when he has free time.
Dylan's eclectic pursuits and dedication to the arts reflect a desire to carve out his unique identity beyond the shadows of his famous lineage. As Levi Dylan steps into the spotlight, his captivating presence and commitment to self-expression mark him as an individual of considerable talent and potential.
Levi Dylan gave up on pursuing the family business
It should come as little surprise that Levi Dylan, descendant of prolific musicians Jakob Dylan and Bob Dylan, tried his hand at making it as a musician. However, he eventually chose not to put all of his eggs in that particular basket. As Levi said to The Cut in 2016, "I gave up on music. I still love to play, but it's too hard to make a living. And I think that was a mature decision to make."
In his aforementioned 2016 interview with the Daily Front Row, Levi opened up about his own connection to the family business. "I love music, but as far as a career goes, no," he said. Levi also noted he played bass with a band called Dreamer's Dose. "We were really good," he said. "But then I stopped because I wasn't as interested as people thought I would be. I just grew out of it."
Though he was ready to move on from Dreamer's Dose, he has not moved on from music entirely. On a 2021 episode of the "Once Upon a Time in... Huntsville" podcast, Levi talked about diving back into making music. "I got into the jazz-fusion, Beach Boys sort of mash-up group," he said. "I got into that world of music recently, and it was easy to sort of pick up an instrument and just jump into a world of, you know, pure imagination."
In 2023, Levi Dylan found himself in a love square
In 2023, Levi Dylan ended up tied to The 1975 frontman Matt Healy by way of a complicated web of romance. In September of that year, Dylan was spotted sharing a PDA-packed moment with model and actor Meredith Mickelson. Paparazzi footage obtained by The Hollywood Fix showed Mickelson and Dylan in a sweet embrace next to a car parked on a Los Angeles street. As for how Matty Healy factors in all of this? Why, the musician just so happened to have a thing with Mickelson before his short-lived situationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift began.
After Mickelson and Healy's romance fizzled, a source dished to The Mirror, "She did not see this coming at all. All the time Matty was in the studio with Taylor, she thought nothing of it." The tipster emphasized that Healy ghosted Mickelson. "Things were going well ... then, out of the blue, he stopped replying to messages and calls," they said.
Ready for things to get even more tangled? In September 2023, word got out that Healy had begun dating model Gabbriette Bechtel. And what do you know, Bechtel also happens to be Dylan's ex-girlfriend. The couple dated for several years, and likely broke up sometime in August 2023.
Levi Dylan started modeling because of his ex-girlfriend
Levi Dylan landed in the world of modeling all thanks to an ex-girlfriend, fashion photographer Alana O'Herlihy. As Dylan recalled to The Cut, "She kind of set me up, and from there it was sort of like dominoes." In January 2017, he walked for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Men's Fashion Week, strutting alongside Cameron Dallas, Rafferty Law, and Brandon Thomas Lee. "The whole thing was really strange," Dylan told VMan (via Fashionisto). "My room was next to Cameron Dallas', and I had a really hard time sleeping. Girls would stay outside his window from like 5 AM to 3 AM, take a two-hour break, then come back for more."
Dylan has also appeared in editorials for magazines like GQ Italia, Wonderland, and VMAN. Despite the success, he told the Daily Front Row in 2016 that he was not totally sure what his future looked like in the industry. "I'm not as tall as most models, and that's fine, but I might not fit into the criteria as well as they do, so I don't make it a huge part of my life," he said. "But when the opportunity presents itself, I find it interesting, and I like to do it."
Clearly, the opportunity has continued to present itself. In 2023, for example, he was featured in Jacques Marie Mage's campaign for their Johnny Cash collection.
Levi Dylan was bitten by the acting bug
Levi Dylan has made waves in the entertainment industry, showcasing his talents across various visual mediums. He had a role in the 2020 film "Mighty Oaks" alongside Raven-Symoné and Janel Parrish. This was followed by the 2021 movie "12 Mighty Orphans," where he shared the screen with Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen.
Dylan began dabbling with acting around 2015, starting out small by auditioning for commercials and short films. In a 2016 interview, he told the Daily Front Row, "It's a very foreign world to me, but I enjoy it. I feel like I put on a show, and it makes me happy." Ever the pragmatist, it took a while before Dylan jumped into auditioning for full-length features. "I like taking baby steps—I don't want to step into anything I can't handle right now," he said. As for what interested him in acting in the first place? "Movies. Watching them makes me want to play characters," he said.
Levi's passion for storytelling extends beyond acting, as he expresses a keen interest in film production. "I have an eye for what looks good," Dylan told Interview. He has tried his hand at producing short films, showcasing a multifaceted approach to his burgeoning career. In addition to his cinematic pursuits, Levi has lent his talent to several commercials for brands such as Paco Rabanne.
Levi Dylan has a strong connection with New York City
As The New York Times noted in 2016, Bob Dylan has long had a "complicated, fertile romance" with New York City. Levi Dylan, much like his grandfather, has developed a profound love for the Big Apple. Levi was born and raised in Los Angeles, but it was not long before he discovered a deep appreciation for the energy that only Manhattan can offer. Levi told the Daily Front Row in 2016, "For me, New York City is very inspiring. It's vibrant and there's a lot of artistry."
Once he was old enough to fly the coop, Levi left Los Angeles for NYC, eager to dive headfirst into that aforementioned energy. "I needed to get out of Los Angeles. After a while, it's so stagnant," he told The Daily Front Row. "When you live there year-round, you can get a little frustrated, so I came here to find a quicker pace. ... New York wakes me up! It's called the concrete jungle, and that's what you get."
As much as he loves the East Coast city, that's not to say he doesn't appreciate the beauty of his hometown. As he shared on the "Once Upon a Time in... Huntsville" podcast, he enjoyed the surf and sand of Venice Beach during the pandemic.
Levi Dylan cares about art over celebrity
Levi Dylan, following in the footsteps of his family, seems to be driven by his love of art rather than a pursuit of fame for its own sake. In an interview with VMan (via Vanity Fair), he emphasized, "I want to do things that are cool, and that I can be proud of." This sentiment reflects his commitment to meaningful and fulfilling creative endeavors over mere commercial success. In fact, commercial success seems to be the exact opposite of what the actor is aiming for. "I don't have any interest in being in Warner Bros.' newest comedy if it's going to suck but still be a box-office hit and make me famous," he told VMan.
This mindset certainly aligns with his grandfather's approach to art and fame. "I always admired true artists who were dedicated, so I learned from them," Bob Dylan said in the Los Angeles Times in 2004. "Popular culture usually comes to an end very quickly. It gets thrown into the grave. I wanted to do something that stood alongside Rembrandt's paintings."
Levi's own artistic pursuits extend beyond acting and modeling. He finds inspiration in New York City's atmosphere, where he delves into painting. Describing a painting session, he shared with Interview magazine, "I painted for five hours—some skull-looking things. A syringe going into a skull. I draw a lot of faces." Interestingly, Levi doesn't keep his creations and hang them all over his abode. Rather, he leaves them around his neighborhood for anyone to take.
When it comes to his inner circle, Levi Dylan values loyalty
As far as personal relationships are concerned, Levi Dylan puts trust above all else. When asked about the trait he values most in another man, by Esquire España, Dylan replied, "Being dependable." When asked the same question about women, the actor said, "I would say the same... maybe loyalty." In friendships, he looks for unwavering support, stating, "I expect them to be there for me at the end of the day."
Ironically, rumors surrounding Levi Dylan's love life suggest he may not be so loyal himself. After he and Gabbriette Bechtel split up in 2023, some fans wondered if he had been unfaithful. This speculation came about after he posted a photo of a cheetah print rug on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Always a cheetah." We cannot confirm or deny whether or not the cheetah rug post was about his former relationship with Bechtel, but the timing is curious, to say the least.
Not unlike his grandfather, Levi Dylan is very reserved
By all accounts, Levi Dylan holds his cards close to the vest. In 2016, Alana O'Herlihy, Levi's ex-girlfriend, told Teen Vogue, "He doesn't talk a lot. He is a shy, reserved and very private person, and that makes it all the more striking when he does." Levi clearly realizes this about himself, telling Esquire España, "I don't speak out of turn." While he mentioned that his idea of perfect happiness is "being alone," indicating that he finds solace in solidarity, he also said that his biggest character flaw is that he gets "too shy," indicating a dichotomy familiar to many introverts.
This reserved demeanor becomes even more apparent in social interactions. Levi's friend and colleague Sampley Barinaga noted that even though they have a close bond, he still had to do his own research before he interviewed Levi for his "Once Upon a Time in... Huntsville" podcast. "Levi's just so mysterious," Barinaga said of his pal.
It seems like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Levi's paternal grandfather, Bob Dylan, is famously private and has never been a fan of the spotlight. But as the "Like a Rolling Stone" musician said in a 2004 "60 Minutes" interview, the spotlight finds him even when he's trying to enjoy a meal off the clock; he stopped going to restaurants because he was tired of other patrons approaching him.
When it comes to money matters, Levi Dylan is extra mindful
There's no two ways about it, Levi Dylan was born into a successful family. In addition to being a grandson of one of the most influential musicians in recent history, his father, Jakob Dylan, has done rather well for himself, too. Even so, Levi's not the type to dip into the family's piggy bank before going on a shopping spree on Rodeo Drive. When it comes to fashion, he takes a more frugal approach, hitting secondhand shops and bargain bins. "I like to go to thrift stores to find cool stuff that nobody else has," he told the Daily Front Row. "Everything else is too expensive." Describing his personal style, Levi embraces simplicity, gravitating toward black clothing and boots. You might assume Levi's aesthetic was cultivated by his grandfather's classic look, but as he said in the outlet, it was likely inspired by '80s rock band The Clash.
Levi has also confessed that he regularly heads back to Los Angeles because it is more affordable than New York City. "Every couple of weeks," he said when asked how often he relocates. "As soon as I run out of money here, I go back to L.A. There's a lot of opportunity in both places, and a lot of great people who want to help me." It sounds like Levi Dylan doesn't mind rolling back and forth between coasts like, well, a rolling stone.