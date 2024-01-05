Meet Matty Healy's New Girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel

Joining a rock band with zero music experience would be daunting for most people, but, for Gabbriette Bechtel, it was an opportunity she couldn't turn down. "I think maybe this would be the only opportunity where someone would trust me not having any experience, not playing any instruments, not singing before. I don't think this ever would have happened again. So how the hell could I have said no?" she told Harper's Bazaar.

Having pop star Charli XCX as a mentor definitely helped. "It's really kind of crazy how there she is, how present she is. I can send her a picture of me having a sh*t day if I'm trying to write something, and she's like, 'Oh, you'll be fine, just think about this,' or something. She's perfect," gushed Bechtel.

According to Bechtel, not only was XCX always there to lend a helping hand, but she also gave the women enough space to thrive on their own terms. "We've written with Charli a couple times. She does offer us advice, but it's not like, 'You're going to do this, and you need to sound like this.' It's like, 'What do you think is going to be the best for you, and how are you going to be happiest with this in the end?'" she said.