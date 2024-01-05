Meet Matty Healy's New Girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel
Matty Healy, lead singer of indie rock band The 1975, seems to make headlines everywhere these days — and not just for the rave reviews about his album, "Being Funny in a Foreign Language," which was nominated for Album of The Year at the 2023 Brit Awards. From kissing fans onstage to making controversial remarks, Healy's eyebrow-raising behavior has kept him a hot topic in the media circuit. More recently, it's his dating life that has been the topic on everyone's lips. And, no, we're not talking about his public relationship with record-breaking pop star Taylor Swift. There's a new woman on his arm that has everyone talking: Gabbriette Bechtel.
But Bechtel isn't just Healy's girlfriend. She's making a name for herself in the industry as a model, musician, and TikTok-viral chef. If you haven't seen her modeling campaigns, listened to one of her songs, or tried to recreate one of her viral recipes, you're probably asking yourself, who is she? We've broken down everything we know. Meet Matty Healy's new girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel.
Gabbriette Bechtel is a successful model
When Gabbriette Bechtel moved to Los Angeles, it was to pursue her dream of being a dancer. "I was convinced I was going to be a professional ballerina and I still am," she told British Vogue. She landed a gig dancing in music videos for Blood Orange on MTV, but it was the modeling world in which she eventually found success. "I was an unpaid, hard-working model for a very long time," she said.
Today, Bechtel's face is associated with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Marc Jacobs, SKIMS, and Bottega Veneta. Open up Instagram and you'll see Bechtel modeling I.AM.GIA's latest it-girl collection in a yellow sports car or donning a slinky black dress for H&M's holiday studio campaign. In 2023, she starred in Betsy Johnson's fall campaign, donning the designer's signature tutu skirts, large bows, and bejeweled pieces. The same year, she walked the runway for Diesel's autumn/winter collection. She's also posed for prestigious publications like Vogue Mexico and Breach Magazine.
Bechtel doesn't look like your stereotypical model, and her unusual look is giving more women confidence in their appearances. "She's the reason I started loving my dark circles," commented one user on Bechtel's Instagram post. "We have similar under eyes and the fact you rock yours so confidently... you help me hate myself less," wrote another.
She was handpicked by Charlie XCX to be in the girlband Nasty Cherry
Gabbriette Bechtel was one of four young women scouted by "Speed Drive" singer Charli XCX to form a rock 'n roll girl band. Along with drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson, guitarist Chloe Chaidez, and bassist Georgia Somary, "Nasty Cherry" was born. "My vision is that they become the biggest band in the world, a band I would have wanted to listen to and have been inspired by when I was 15," XCX told Rolling Stone. With their uniform of leather jackets and '70s-inspired hairstyles, the group certainly looks the part. But when their EP "Season 1" was released in 2019, the group proved they had the talent to match.
Bechtel met XCX when she was featured as an extra in her "After the After Party" music video. Despite Bechtel's only music experience being karaoke and singing in the shower, XCX saw something in her and asked Bechtel to send a video showcasing her vocal skills. "She has this gorgeous, sultry voice. It sounds so bruised and beautiful, and I was just like, 'OK, Gabbriette's the sh*t,'" XCX said. Bechtel opened up to Refinery29 about the surreal experience. "About a month later, Nasty Cherry started. It happened very fast. My family didn't believe me at first; they were like, 'You tell us all these crazy stories all the time about auditions and projects, this is not going to happen.' It's the only one that really has."
Gabbriette Bechtel's band released a Netflix documentary
In November 2019, Netflix released a documentary centered on Gabbriette Bechtel's band called "I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry." It chronicles the making of the band over the course of six months, during which time the members all lived together in one house. "It was wild... That's time that we took off of work, didn't see friends, and focused solely on the project to make sure that it was all worth it," Bechtel told Harper's Bazaar.
While the women moved in together as strangers, they quickly bonded through songwriting and shared music tastes, as seen on the show. "I brought my journal and I'd never written a f***ing melody in my life. That vulnerability really opened my eyes. After the first three days, we were naked running around the house," she told Interview Magazine. Bechtel believes living together is what made their creative process run so smoothly. "We're all really good at voicing our opinion ... I think ultimately, everyone's goal is just to have our music sound like us as one voice," Bechtel told Harper's Bazaar, adding, "We definitely feel like a family at this point."
However, the sisterhood was not without its drama, with the show's key conflict being a disagreement between Charli XCX and guitarist Chloe Chaidez about working with a female producer. "I wondered if it meant we were broken up because of one argument," Bechtel told Refinery 29.
The singer is inspired by female musicians
While Gabbriette Bechtel had no idea she would one day be a part of an all-girl band founded by a woman, her childhood musical tastes foreshadowed her future path. "I don't think I realized it really until I was making my own music, but my references are mainly female-led bands, or created by women," she told Refinery 29. She cited female artists like Gwen Stefani, Norah Jones, and Dido as the artists she grew up listening to. "I think in high school, I started listening to The Runaways, definitely, and people like Suzi Quatro and even The Cramps," Bechtel told Harper's Bazaar. "I've always loved Poison Ivy and just people, women, with really strong voices and visions in whatever band they're in ... Nina Simone and people like that, where they just created their own world."
In a world where rock 'n roll bands are typically male-dominated, Bechtel's band is a breath of fresh air. According to Bechtel, whenever someone brings up Nasty Cherry to her, gender is a big talking point. "...they all mention how they haven't really seen an all-female band who play their instruments and own it. I don't know if I felt like it was missing, but I did feel like there was a place for us," she said.
Charli XCX is her mentor
Joining a rock band with zero music experience would be daunting for most people, but, for Gabbriette Bechtel, it was an opportunity she couldn't turn down. "I think maybe this would be the only opportunity where someone would trust me not having any experience, not playing any instruments, not singing before. I don't think this ever would have happened again. So how the hell could I have said no?" she told Harper's Bazaar.
Having pop star Charli XCX as a mentor definitely helped. "It's really kind of crazy how there she is, how present she is. I can send her a picture of me having a sh*t day if I'm trying to write something, and she's like, 'Oh, you'll be fine, just think about this,' or something. She's perfect," gushed Bechtel.
According to Bechtel, not only was XCX always there to lend a helping hand, but she also gave the women enough space to thrive on their own terms. "We've written with Charli a couple times. She does offer us advice, but it's not like, 'You're going to do this, and you need to sound like this.' It's like, 'What do you think is going to be the best for you, and how are you going to be happiest with this in the end?'" she said.
The model's signature style is goth grunge
Gabbriette Bechtel is known for her '90s gothic grunge aesthetic. Her jet-black hair hangs down her shoulders, and her body is peppered with patchwork tattoos. Her thin eyebrows are reminiscent of the '90s, just like the smoky eyeliner and baby blue eyeshadow that have become her trademark look. As for her wardrobe, it's made up almost entirely of black and leather pieces. The air of confidence she radiates is almost palpable, so you would never guess she used to be bullied for the way she looked. "The majority of students at my high school were beautiful, strictly white blonde girls, and my sister and I were Hispanic. I was called some pretty awful things. But then I just learned to laugh at it," she told British Vogue.
Today, she owns her look. "Now I know exactly what I want, I can do my make-up in five minutes," Bechtel told the outlet. "It's eyeliner, eyeshadow, and then I put my eyebrows on. I have this little eyebrow pencil that I bought at CVS." She also told the magazine that her fashion inspiration ranges from leather-clad dominatrixes to 1950s pin-up stars. "I've finally just learned to dress for myself. I used to really dress up for other people but now I just wear what I feel comfortable in," she said.
Gabbriette Bechtel is not afraid of PDA
Gabbriette Bechtel and Matty Healy are clearly in the honeymoon stage because the couple can't seem to keep their hands off of each other. They also don't care who's watching, even if it's photo-hungry paparazzi ready to sell their snaps to the Daily Mail. The couple have been photographed kissing multiple times since they first went public with their relationship in September 2023. The first set of PDA-packed photographs published that month showed Healy and Bechtel strolling around New York City together. They stopped multiple times to share a hug or kiss. In November 2023, the couple was snapped in New York again. The photos show Healy and Bechtel standing in a tight embrace, with Bechtel nuzzling his neck and giving him a few kisses on the cheek; at one point, Healy puts his hand on her butt. A month later, they were spotted sharing a goodbye kiss as a suitcase-carrying Healy got ready to head back to the U.K. for the holidays.
While it's unknown when the pair started dating, it's been speculated that Charli XCX is the most likely mutual friend to have introduced the pair, considering she's close with Bechtel and is in a relationship with George Daniel, Healy's "The 1975" bandmate.
She's a natural in the kitchen
Open up TikTok or Instagram, and chances are you'll come across one of Gabbriette Bechtel's viral cooking videos. The model and musician first tried her hand at cooking during the pandemic lockdown, experimenting with different dishes to fill her time. Her social media pages are filled with drool-worthy recipes: yellowtail carpaccio, harissa lamb burgers, chicken enchiladas, and a series of flavorful salads you'll actually want to eat.
It seems that Bechtel was always destined to excel in the kitchen, since it runs in her family. "Growing up, my family was always cooking. My mum is Mexican and my dad is German so there were all these different cultures colliding in our house," she told British Vogue. It's clear Bechtel is inspired by the flavors of different cultures, as she often makes dishes from around the world, such as dolmas, tacos, halloumi, tzatziki, and more.
Her parents also inspired her experimental cooking style, with many of her recipes being twists on traditional recipes. She's known for her grain-free takes on popular desserts, like cornbread, baklava cake, chocolate macaroon bites, and cinnamon rolls. She's even made a grain-free version of Taco Bell's iconic Crunchwrap Supreme, and, honestly, it looks just as good as the original. "They were really experimental and would always have copies of 'Bon Appétit' laid out," she told British Vogue. "My mum would always be putting a twist on a recipe and my dad would be grilling something or making sauerkraut."
Rumors have plagued her relationship with Matty Healy
In October 2023, Metro reported that Matty Healy had moved into Gabbriette Bechtel's home in New York City after he was photographed transporting a box of his belongings to her place in the most bizarre way that only he could do — on an electric scooter. The publication also printed photos of Bechtel carrying a bag into her house, which they speculated was her helping him move in. This big step in their relationship came just one month after the couple went public and just a few months after his split from Taylor Swift, so it looks like things are getting serious quickly. The rumor was never confirmed or denied.
Then, in November 2023, rumors began circulating that Healy and Bechtel were engaged after the model was spotted wearing a large rock on her left ring finger while out in New York with Healy. Fuel was added to the fire by gossip site Deuxmoi, which received and published a tip that read, "Not sure if you already posted about it or not but matty healy and gabriette are engaged" (via Page Six). When asked about the reliability of the tip, Deuxmoi wrote "Source is reliable." However, Page Six reported that the rumors were "completely false."
Of course, this isn't the first time Deuxmoi has broadcast an unsubstantiated rumor. In 2023, the gossip site reported a harmful rumor about Healy's ex, Swift, causing her publicist to step in and dispel the rumor.
She doesn't gatekeep her beauty secrets
Not all of us can look like models, but we sure can copy their beauty rituals. Luckily for fans of Gabbriette Bechtel, the model is sharing her beauty secrets with the world. Speaking to The Face, she said the first thing she does in the morning is drink a large glass of water and look out the window. She starts her skincare routine by cleansing her face with Osea milk cleanser and then applying Youth To The People vitamin C serum, followed by Osea Hyaluronic Sea Serum — both products are used to brighten the skin and prevent aging. To moisturize, she uses Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb. She ends with Supergoop! sunscreen, which she says is her favorite product. She performs the same routine at night but swaps out the vitamin C serum for retinol, another anti-aging product.
To stay in shape, Bechtel likes boxing and dancing. The only supplement she takes is collagen, which has been linked to hair health. That's probably why she says her favorite feature is her "thick Mexican hair," which she has fond memories of her parents styling before school. As for her best beauty tip, she says, "Not to pop your pimples! I still have scars left over from high school. I wish I knew then to not freak out over something small."
She went Instagram official with Matty Healy in December 2023
In December 2023, Gabbriette Bechtel posted her first photo with Matty Healy to her Instagram account. The post includes a collage of four images taken in a photo booth, where Healy can be seen playfully biting her ear, kissing her neck, and holding her face. While many of the comments were supportive, the post received a lot of criticism, presumably because Healy has landed himself in a lot of hot water with his controversial behavior and offensive comments. "Stay away from her," commented one user, while another wrote, "I couldn't be paid to post a pic with this man but go off, sis."
This isn't the first time fans have expressed disappointment in the women who choose to date Healy. During his controversial fling with Taylor Swift, her fans were outraged, with some even starting a campaign urging the singer to break up with him. But Bechtel doesn't seem to be bothered, and we doubt a few internet trolls will prevent her from posting more loved-up pictures in the future.