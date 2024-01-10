Why Sasha Obama Was Blasted For Having Fun With Friends In A TikTok Video As A Teen
Sasha Obama, the younger daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, grew up in the public eye alongside her sister Malia. The sisters spent eight years living at the White House during their father's presidential tenure. Since their exit from Washington, D.C., both Sasha and Malia have attempted to establish separate identities independently of their beloved parents. Malia graduated from Harvard University in 2021, while Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California in 2023. Both ladies have also enjoyed social circles independently of one another, mostly away from the spotlight. Nevertheless, a TikTok video featuring Sasha while she was still in college offered a peek into her group of friends, triggering unexpected criticism from the public.
In December 2020, a TikTok user who goes by @pixiestick222 shared footage showing a group of pals, including Sasha. They all danced together, and the clip appeared innocent enough. Unfortunately, Sasha faced online outrage for much of what was seen in the short clips. After the internet began talking about TikTok, the video was quickly scrubbed from the platform. Nevertheless, the discussions did not cease.
Sasha Obama faced criticism for dancing to a song laden with explicit language.
When Sasha Obama and her buddies danced to the viral record "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" by Popp Hunna, they joined thousands of others who have used part of the track in their short-form visuals. The popular song had over 19 million views on YouTube as of January 2024. However, many viewers pointed out the racy language in the song, which does not align with the Obama brand.
In the opening line, Hunna raps, "B***h! Corvette, Corvette. Hop in a motherf****n' jet like that." This part, in particular, is heard in the TikTok. Obama and company danced along to this line in the 15-second clip, with some of them mouthing the words to the single. Conservatives made it a point to take notice of its vulgar lyrics. However, several celebrities rushed to defend Obama against the backlash. Among those was Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton. Relating to Obama as a former White House daughter herself, Clinton slammed critics in a December 14, 2020 tweet, writing, "Sasha Obama is a private citizen who deserves her privacy full stop. Please leave her all the way alone."
She was also questioned about her lack of African American friends in the video
As if Sasha Obama didn't get enough criticism for dancing to profane music, some on social media also questioned the assumed lack of diversity in her friend group. In the heavily talked about TikTok, Obama and one male were the only people of color in the clip. The remaining friends were white. Again, Obama's supporters came to her defense online, arguing that there shouldn't be an issue with her having friends of all ethnic backgrounds.
The December 2020 snippet may have caused quite the ruckus, but it was not the first time Obama had been the topic of discussion for her TikTok fun. Months prior, in October 2020, the youngest member of the Obama family was seen in a video uploaded by TikToker @Cakethatsmg. She and Obama go back and forth, lip-syncing the lyrics to Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" remix featuring DaBaby and City Girls. This song also included profane language, and that video was quickly removed from the account. Obama has refrained from addressing the widely publicized incident, and her lavish lifestyle has seemingly remained intact after the fault-finding. Nonetheless, given her departure from the White House and the fact that she is now an adult, she is entitled to engage in some TikTok fun.