Why Sasha Obama Was Blasted For Having Fun With Friends In A TikTok Video As A Teen

Sasha Obama, the younger daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, grew up in the public eye alongside her sister Malia. The sisters spent eight years living at the White House during their father's presidential tenure. Since their exit from Washington, D.C., both Sasha and Malia have attempted to establish separate identities independently of their beloved parents. Malia graduated from Harvard University in 2021, while Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California in 2023. Both ladies have also enjoyed social circles independently of one another, mostly away from the spotlight. Nevertheless, a TikTok video featuring Sasha while she was still in college offered a peek into her group of friends, triggering unexpected criticism from the public.

In December 2020, a TikTok user who goes by @pixiestick222 shared footage showing a group of pals, including Sasha. They all danced together, and the clip appeared innocent enough. Unfortunately, Sasha faced online outrage for much of what was seen in the short clips. After the internet began talking about TikTok, the video was quickly scrubbed from the platform. Nevertheless, the discussions did not cease.