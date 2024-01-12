Britney Spears Has No Plans To Rejoin The Music Industry

About two months after Britney Spears published some surprising confessions in her memoir "The Woman in Me," rumors circulated that she was going to be recording a new album. In December 2023, The U.S. Sun claimed that Spears was planning on releasing an album in 2024 to pay homage to the 25th anniversary of her first album. It name-dropped Charli XCX as someone involved in the songwriting process for the hypothetical project, and a source said it was "top secret." The source added, "Work has been going on behind the scenes for quite a while to gather a series of killer songs to bring Britney back with a bang," and claimed that Charli had started creating songs in the studio based on what Spears wanted.

In January 2024, Page Six contributed to the rumors about new Spears music. An insider told the outlet that Charli XCX and Julia Michaels were both writing songs for Spears. Although Charli's previous collaborations with Spears fell through, Michaels contributed to some tracks on Spears' 2016 album "Glory."

Page Six was also told that Spears stepped back from making music due to her memoir's release. Following the rumors about new music, Spears took to her currently deactivated Instagram page to discuss the future of her music career — or lack thereof.