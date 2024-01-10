Amalija Knavs, Melania Trump's Mother, Dead At 78

Former first lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, died at age 78 on January 9, 2024, Melania confirmed. In addition to Melania, she leaves behind another daughter, Ines Knauss. Amalija was reportedly married to Viktor Knavs up until her death. Melania released a statement via X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing the news, saying, "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy." The statement did not confirm the cause of death.

We first learned of Amalija's ill health when an insider explained to Fox News that Melania was a no-show at the Trump family's 2023 Mar-a-Lago Christmas festivities and remained absent from their holiday card because she was spending the holiday with her mother. Former President Donald Trump confirmed the news of her declining health when he addressed the crowd at their 2023 New Year's Eve Bash at Mar-a-Lago. He explained that they wouldn't be graced with Melania's presence because she was in Miami caring for her mother. After sharing that he had spoken to Melania a few moments ago, he continued, "Hopefully, that'll be OK, but it's a tough one, a very tough one" (via X).