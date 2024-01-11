Inside Malia Obama's Post White House Jet-Setting Adventures

After spending eight years under the shelter of the White House, Malia and Sasha Obama mostly said goodbye to their lavish lifestyle and embraced their freedom. Like many students, Malia took a gap year before college to explore the world. However, she didn't just jet-set across gorgeous locations, instead choosing to visit places with historical, environmental, and political significance. The former first daughter's desire to learn more about the world in a different context to her peers seemingly stems from her travels during President Barack Obama's tenure.

In a 2013 People interview, Former First Lady Michelle Obama detailed how she wanted to nurture her daughters' curiosity through travel. "We brief them like I'm briefed and like the president is briefed. They get a little packet of material so they understand the history of the country," she explained. "I want my girls to get the entire feel of what it means to be in countries that are not the United States." So, the Obamas took their daughters along for trips to Liberia, Ghana, Russia, and several other places.

When Barack answered questions at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in 2019, he revealed that his favorite part of traveling wasn't the breathtaking views but the sweet moments when his daughters learned something new about other countries and their cultures. Given all this, it makes perfect sense that Malia chose to spend nearly three months of her gap year exploring Bolivia and Peru.