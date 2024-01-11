What We Know About Porsha Williams' Future With Real Housewives

Porsha Williams has had an intriguing string of life events since leaving "RHOA," which would make for a fascinating storyline. She married entrepreneur Simon Guobadia in a two-day ceremony in November 2022. Despite their nuptials, rumors still swirled that Williams began dating Guobadia while he was still married to his ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, who was also on the "RHOA" as a friend of Williams. While both Simon and Williams have shut down these claims, interest surrounding their marriage is still of immense interest. Even with some backlash, fans are eager to see her return. Williams told Entertainment Tonight in July 2023 that she was flattered by the outpouring of support for her return, "I love that people want to see me. I love that people are still interested in my life and who I am." However, Williams clearly sees her worth in the series, which is struggling with ratings.

The following month, in August 2023, an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Williams was seeking top dollar from the network. "Bravo offered Porsha a lot of money to return, but she declined." While the exact amount presented to Williams has not been disclosed, the source claims the author is seeking much more than the rest of her castmates. "Porsha is telling friends she wants to be the highest-paid Housewife on any franchise." At least one of her fellow Atlanta pals would like to see her back.