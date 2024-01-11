What We Know About Porsha Williams' Future With Real Housewives
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" favorite Porsha Williams rose to fame as a cast member on the hit reality series after joining in its fifth season in 2012. She quickly became an adored Housewife for her vivacious personality and captivating storyline as the wife of former NFL star Kordell Stewart and granddaughter of civil rights activist Hosea Williams. Throughout her tenure on "RHOA," viewers saw the Go Naked Hair founder navigate through various ups and downs, including her divorce from Stewart and new romantic relationships, one of which resulted in her daughter Pilar. Williams bounced back on camera but abruptly announced her departure from the series in September 2021 after nine seasons.
The announcement coincided with news of Williams getting her own three-part show titled "Porsha's Family Matters," showcasing her blended family and relationship with her now-husband, wealthy entrepreneur Simon Guobadia. The show received mixed reviews and did not receive a second season. In a twist of fate, Williams joined Peacock's streaming spin-off, "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3" in July 2022. This gave viewers a glimmer of hope that she would return to "RHOA." While both she and Bravo seem open to it, Williams' "Real Housewives of Atlanta" future remains unclear.
Porsha Williams may want to be the highest paid Housewife
Porsha Williams has had an intriguing string of life events since leaving "RHOA," which would make for a fascinating storyline. She married entrepreneur Simon Guobadia in a two-day ceremony in November 2022. Despite their nuptials, rumors still swirled that Williams began dating Guobadia while he was still married to his ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, who was also on the "RHOA" as a friend of Williams. While both Simon and Williams have shut down these claims, interest surrounding their marriage is still of immense interest. Even with some backlash, fans are eager to see her return. Williams told Entertainment Tonight in July 2023 that she was flattered by the outpouring of support for her return, "I love that people want to see me. I love that people are still interested in my life and who I am." However, Williams clearly sees her worth in the series, which is struggling with ratings.
The following month, in August 2023, an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Williams was seeking top dollar from the network. "Bravo offered Porsha a lot of money to return, but she declined." While the exact amount presented to Williams has not been disclosed, the source claims the author is seeking much more than the rest of her castmates. "Porsha is telling friends she wants to be the highest-paid Housewife on any franchise." At least one of her fellow Atlanta pals would like to see her back.
Longtime Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss supports Porsha Williams' return
Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams' friendship has had a rocky past. The two famously clashed in season nine after Williams was told by former "RHOA" star Phaedra Parks that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, planned to drug and sexually take advantage of Williams. While the unfounded rumor was devastating for the cast and resulted in Parks being fired, Williams and Burruss were able to move past it. Burruss has firmly opposed Parks rejoining the cast due to her role in the scandal, yet she supports Williams' return to the show. Burruss told The Messenger in November 2023, "I would be here for a Porsha moment. I think she could be open to it."
If negotiations are taking place, Williams has remained mum on the matter. Instead, she uses her social media to showcase her family and business endeavors. She has been seen in recent months reuniting with her fellow "Housewives" alum. In November 2023, she linked up with Cynthia Bailey and Nene Leakes for a Dubai vacation to celebrate her wedding anniversary. Currently, there are no updates on Williams's potential contract, but her return would undoubtedly make for great television.