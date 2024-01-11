Why Andy Cohen Blames Anderson Cooper For The Ryan Seacrest Feud Rumors

While others celebrated the new year, Andy Cohen rang in 2024 with fellow TV host Ryan Seacrest on his mind. The two media personalities, known for their years of friendship and mutual admiration, found their connection being questioned after rumors of a feud emerged during their joint New Year's Eve coverage in December 2021. While Cohen hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special and Seacrest led ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," tensions rose unexpectedly.

Cohen openly criticized Seacrest's programming during the live feed after one too many shots, leaving CNN staff fuming over his on-air behavior. "If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing," Cohen quipped, adding, "I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing," (via Us Weekly). Fast forward two years to another New Year's Eve at Times Square, where Cohen, alongside co-host Anderson Cooper, interrupted their scheduled programming to address the lingering Seacrest feud rumors on air.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper cautioned Cohen against bringing the drama up again, warning, "Don't start it. Don't even mention it." Shortly thereafter, Cohen appeared on Seacrest's radio show, shifting the blame for the whole debacle entirely onto Cooper.