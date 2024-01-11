Why Jennifer Lopez Is So Important To Brie Larson

The 2024 Golden Globes were filled with buzzworthy moments, from the worst-dressed stars to Taylor Swift's unamused reaction to Jo Koy's monologue joke. One of the most wholesome moments of the night took place between attendees Brie Larson and Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the "Captain America" star was able to convey the impact Lopez has had on her life and career at the event.

While being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, Lopez was pointed out behind Larson. "Oh my God! Oh my God!" she exclaimed. "I'm gonna cry! I can't deal with J.Lo!" The actor visibly started to get emotional and even tried to quickly dash away. However, Lopez headed over to join their chat. But before the "Play" hitmaker could say anything, Larson gushed, "You mean so much to me!"

The two women hugged and Lopez confirmed that she was "a huge fan" of Larson's too, leading the Oscar winner to share that one of Lopez's movie roles changed everything for her. As Larson recalled, "I saw 'Selena' and it made me wanna be an actor and you've always meant so much to me." Lopez then teared up herself, sweetly scolding Larson by telling her, "Oh my God, don't make me cry!"