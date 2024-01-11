Why Jennifer Lopez Is So Important To Brie Larson
The 2024 Golden Globes were filled with buzzworthy moments, from the worst-dressed stars to Taylor Swift's unamused reaction to Jo Koy's monologue joke. One of the most wholesome moments of the night took place between attendees Brie Larson and Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the "Captain America" star was able to convey the impact Lopez has had on her life and career at the event.
While being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, Lopez was pointed out behind Larson. "Oh my God! Oh my God!" she exclaimed. "I'm gonna cry! I can't deal with J.Lo!" The actor visibly started to get emotional and even tried to quickly dash away. However, Lopez headed over to join their chat. But before the "Play" hitmaker could say anything, Larson gushed, "You mean so much to me!"
The two women hugged and Lopez confirmed that she was "a huge fan" of Larson's too, leading the Oscar winner to share that one of Lopez's movie roles changed everything for her. As Larson recalled, "I saw 'Selena' and it made me wanna be an actor and you've always meant so much to me." Lopez then teared up herself, sweetly scolding Larson by telling her, "Oh my God, don't make me cry!"
Lopez was visibly moved by her interaction with Larson
Something that Brie Larson also commended Jennifer Lopez for was how hard she works, enthusing, "Your work ethic is so important. Thank you." The actors also complimented each other for their glamorous Golden Globes looks before a still-teary Larson stepped away. Right before exiting, though, Larson admitted, "I don't know if my interview's done, but it has to be." Once she had left, Lopez noted, "How sweet is that?"
The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" hitmaker also compared Larson's love of "Selena" — the 1997 biopic on Selena Quintanilla in which she played the titular role — to an actor's performance that affected her the same way. Watching Rita Moreno in 1961's "West Side Story" was a similarly formative experience.
As Lopez explained, "And so to have somebody say to me, 'I watched "Selena" and it made me want to be an actress,' is so moving. [...] It's like your dreams came true and it's just such a beautiful thing." Fans online adored the interaction between the two talented performers. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted: "Me vs crying every time I see that video of brie larson and jlo."
The aftermath of their interview moment was even cuter
A Brie Larson fan page on X shared a video of the actor walking the red carpet following her encounter with Jennifer Lopez, in which she can be heard excitedly saying, "I just met J.Lo and I'm really having a good time!" Larson also posted a photo from their sweet first meeting to her Instagram account, implying it couldn't have been any better by adding the caption, "The perfect moment doesn't exis—"
The AppleTV+ Instagram account commented on the post and referenced the show that snagged Larson a Golden Globe nomination, "Lessons in Chemistry," by describing the stars' viral interaction as: "A lesson in chemistry." Some fans also acknowledged that Larson's reaction to Lopez would be their reaction if they were ever lucky enough to meet Larson one day.
The Marvel star met another legend at the ceremony as well. In a clip uploaded to the "Pop Culture Chat" subreddit, Larson was seen excitedly hopping toward filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who was attending the Golden Globes for "Barbie." The video shows Larson and Gerwig hugging and looking happy to see each other. Several commenters hoped that the women would professionally collaborate one day.