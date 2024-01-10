Ivanka Trump Posts Cryptic Poem Amid Donald's Return To Court: 'Embrace Every Emotion'

The day before Ivanka Trump posted the Rumi poem to her Stories, Ivanka posted an appreciation post about Jared Kushner that some people felt was particularly out of touch — it was about how people shouldn't complain about challenges but should just work through it like he does. So it could be that the poem reflected some of the emotions she was feeling after the online backlash over the post about her husband. The poem could also just be a lesson about gratitude and the human condition that resonated with Ivanka in the moment that she wanted to share with people. Rumi seems to be a favorite of the Trump sisters; Ivanka posted an excerpt of "A Great Wagon" on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2020, and Tiffany posted a quote from Rumi about self-love in 2019 on her Instagram Story. Whatever the reason Ivanka shared the poem, the message of accepting all of your emotions is a good one for us all.

Ivanka doesn't have as much of a vested interest in the outcome of the New York fraud civil case that is wrapping up, since she was removed from the defendants' list in the trial in June 2023, so the proposed $350 million fine and the ban on being head of a company in New York wouldn't apply to her, just her father and older brothers. She was still required to testify about her father and the Trump Organization and the level of culpability they had over allegedly creating fraudulent financial documents that were used to get beneficial loan and insurance terms.