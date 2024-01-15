5 General Hospital Couples That Never Should Have Happened

"General Hospital" has had many amazing couples over its 60 years on the air, several of whom were considered a "supercouple" because the fan love for the pairing borders on obsession. The supercouple phenomenon began with the legendary Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Laura Spencer (Genie Francis), who saved the world from being frozen by the evil Cassadine family in one of the most bizarre plot lines that's still fondly remembered today. Because Luke and Laura's story was part of a new wave of action and adventure in daytime serials — spearheaded by then-executive producer Gloria Monty to save the sudser from cancellation in 1978 — more thrill-seeking supercouples followed.

Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner) was a rock-and-roll singer who married Felicia Cummings (Kristina Wagner). From the hunt for Aztec treasure to dealing with a space alien named Casey, Frisco worked his way up the law-enforcement ladder until he became the head of the World Security Bureau for a time. Former WSB agents Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) were a beloved action-oriented couple. In later years, mob enforcer Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and private investigator Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) were fan favorites for years, but his dangerous lifestyle was too much for their relationship to withstand.

However, not all soap pairings can be supercouples, and there are many that should never have happened in the first place.