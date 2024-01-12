The Time Tom Cruise Locked Lips With An Actress Meant To Be On Her Honeymoon

Most monogamous married couples would shudder at the thought of their partner kissing someone else while on their honeymoon — unless, of course, you're Michelle Monaghan and Peter White, and that "someone else" is Tom Cruise. In a December 2023 Collider interview conducted by her "Family Plan" co-star Mark Wahlberg, Monaghan revealed why she spent the days immediately after her wedding cozying up to Cruise and not her new husband.

The actor and graphic designer married in August 2005 in a private, intimate wedding in White's home state of Queensland, Australia. But instead of riding off in the sunset with her groom after the ceremony, Monaghan hopped on a plane to start filming "Mission Impossible III" with her co-star Tom Cruise. Monaghan recalled her first scene with Cruise to Wahlberg which, nervewrackingly, was a steamy one-on-one scene.

"I was so nervous," Monaghan recalled in her Collider interview. "My husband was like, 'Don't worry, you're gonna follow his lead. You're gonna have a great time. It's going to be wonderful.'"