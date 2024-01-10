Meghan Markle Reportedly Declined Golden Globes Invite (But Critics Aren't Convinced)

The 2024 Golden Globes seemed to have made the news for those who weren't there almost as much as those who were there —we're looking at you Travis Kelce, for not joining Taylor Swift. Another big-name no-show was Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. She reportedly got an invitation to attend, according to Page Six, but she couldn't make it because of a pre-existing engagement — no word yet as to what that was. Meghan, who played Rachel Zane for seven seasons, likely would have joined her "Suits" co-stars Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, and Patrick Adams to present the award for Best Television Series Drama.

But not everyone thinks that's really what happened, and Meghan's critics came out swinging on social media about the reports that she turned down the Golden Globes invite. "I do not believe she would turn down ANY red carpet opportunity," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Others theorized that Meghan might have asked for too much than could be accommodated, and so didn't go: "She want[s] VVIP royal level treatment that William and Catherine would normally receive when attending event[s] like this. Like clear the red carpet for her, announcement at GG her arrival etc.," wrote one.