Meghan Markle Was On Everyone's Lips At 2024 Golden Globes For All The Wrong Reasons

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't at the Golden Globes, but that hasn't stopped them from being talked about, and not always in a good way. "Suits" has proven to be super popular with its second life on Netflix, and a number of actors from the show were at the awards show; Meghan was not.

Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson on "Suits," was asked about all the stars that were also in attendance and what it was like when they all realized they'd be there, and Torres revealed to Variety, "Yes, our text thread is insane right now, so it's very exciting." But then when asked who in the thread had invited Meghan, who played Rachel Zane, Torres said: "We don't have her number. We just don't." Torres played it off, saying, "She'll watch; she'll be happy that we're here."

Some subtle shade from Torres with the no-number comment? Some online definitely think so. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, had some thoughts about Meghan's not being there while so many others from "Suits" were, saying: "It does make you wonder if having so many Suits cast there is a coincidence, or whether someone has taken the opportunity to send a more deliberate message to past cast members not invited!"