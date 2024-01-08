Meghan Markle Was On Everyone's Lips At 2024 Golden Globes For All The Wrong Reasons
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't at the Golden Globes, but that hasn't stopped them from being talked about, and not always in a good way. "Suits" has proven to be super popular with its second life on Netflix, and a number of actors from the show were at the awards show; Meghan was not.
Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson on "Suits," was asked about all the stars that were also in attendance and what it was like when they all realized they'd be there, and Torres revealed to Variety, "Yes, our text thread is insane right now, so it's very exciting." But then when asked who in the thread had invited Meghan, who played Rachel Zane, Torres said: "We don't have her number. We just don't." Torres played it off, saying, "She'll watch; she'll be happy that we're here."
Some subtle shade from Torres with the no-number comment? Some online definitely think so. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, had some thoughts about Meghan's not being there while so many others from "Suits" were, saying: "It does make you wonder if having so many Suits cast there is a coincidence, or whether someone has taken the opportunity to send a more deliberate message to past cast members not invited!"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the butt of Golden Globes joke
Then there was Jo Koy's opening monologue for the 2024 Golden Globes. He got in a jab at "The Crown," saying it was about "a rich, white, dysfunctional family." Then he went after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saying that they "will still get paid millions for doing absolutely nothing, and that's just by Netflix." That is, of course, a joke about Harry and Meghan's deal with Netflix; the joke got a few laughs from the room full of celebs, but not too many.
Not all the Meghan mentions were shady. Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross and the eventual husband of Meghan's character on "Suits," was asked by E! News about whether Meghan might be coming back to Hollywood. Adams had nothing but good things to say about her, "I think Meghan's a fantastic actress." As for a potential "Suits" spinoff with her in it, he was all about it, "Yeah, I'm ready, Mike and Rachel in Seattle," Adams said. We'd for sure watch that!