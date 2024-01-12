LeAnn Rimes And Britney Spears Share Similar Dark Pasts In The Music Industry

Picture it: a blonde, all-American sweetheart who went from singing talent shows in her Southern hometown to becoming an internationally renowned musical icon just to have it gravely jeopardized by overbearing parent slash managers. No, we're not talking about Britney Spears. We're talking about LeAnn Rimes.

Despite both skyrocketing to fame in the late '90s, Spears and Rimes aren't often associated with one another. Perhaps it's because while Spears was cementing her divisive place in the pop culture canon in the early aughts, Rimes was transitioning to a less scandalous career in country music. Regardless, the two singers share more in common than one might think.

Rimes discussed the similarities between her and Spears in a November 2023 interview with The Times (via People), describing how Spears' memoir, "The Woman in Me," resonated with her as she reflected on her own tumultuous industry upbringing. From impossible workloads to chart-topping hits to legal battles with parents, Rimes and Spears shared many of the same career highs and lows as teen superstars.