The Stunning Transformation Of Arthel Neville

Arthel Neville has been a very familiar face of cable news television over the last two decades or so. While Neville may be best known for her work on Fox News as its regular weekend co-anchor, Neville held other notable roles in broadcast journalism before permanently joining the network. You may remember her from her previous posts in entertainment news as well as her coverage of more sensitive and personal topics.

The award-winning journalist has navigated working in a conservative network, whose top anchors include Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro – some of whom she's disagreed with over Donald Trump and his conspiracy theories regarding the supposed 2020 election fraud.

To better understand Arthel Neville and her body of work, it is important to look at the key milestones in her life — even before she transformed into the journalist, anchor, and mentor we know her as today.