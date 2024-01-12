Ali Wong And Bill Hader Wasted No Time Getting Together After Their Breakups
Comedian Ali Wong made history at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards when she became the first Asian-American to win Best Female Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie. While the well-deserved win came as no shock to fans of Netflix's "Beef," Wong's celebratory kiss with beau "Barry" co-creator Bill Hader did surprise many audience members.
Though the moment was a first look for many, the two comedians had been dating for quite a while before their Golden Globes smooch, getting together rather quickly after leaving their respective relationships. Page Six reported on Hader and Wong's originally short-lived fling back in December 2022, noting that the couple started dating two months prior. Then, reps confirmed to ET in April 2023 that the celebrities were officially giving things another go.
Based on this info, the budding romance seems to have started shortly after Wong went public with her divorce from her longtime husband and co-parent Justin Hakuta. Meanwhile, Hader had recently split from fellow actor Anna Kendrick after nearly two years of dating.
Bill Hader and Ali Wong's relationship came shortly after splits with other partners
Before he paired up with fellow comedian Ali Wong, Bill Hader was in a low-key relationship with "Pitch Perfect" actor Anna Kendrick. The two quietly dated for nearly two years before calling quits in June 2022, with People first announcing their year-long relationship in January 2022. "They met years ago. She's hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie," a source told the outlet.
Meanwhile, ET announced Wong's separation from husband Justin Hakuta after eight years of marriage in April 2022. The two first met through mutual friends in 2010, marrying in San Francisco in November 2014. They welcomed two children during their marriage, Mari in 2015 and Nikki in 2017, and have reportedly prioritized co-parenting in the wake of their separation. "The split between Ali and her husband is amicable," a source shared with ET. "The two will continue to co-parent their two children lovingly."
Wong and Hakuta officially filed for divorce in December 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reasoning, but the comedian has had nothing but positive things to say about her ex. She even shouted her co-parent out in her Golden Globes acceptance speech. "I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend Justin for all of your love and support," she said. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."
What we know about Ali Wong and Bill Hader's romance
Ali Wong and Bill Hader made headlines quite a few times before sharing a triumphant kiss at the Golden Globes Awards, giving fans adorable glimpses into their celebrity romance. Rumors of their rekindled relationship were sparked after Hader mentioned his significant other in an interview with Collider for the final season of his HBO show "Barry."
"My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years," he said. "I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation." After their relationship was confirmed, the celebrities were spotted together out in Los Angeles, taking a PDA-packed hike while wearing matching Hoka sneakers and later dining out for a romantic date in April 2023. Wong and Hader were then photographed on another casual outing in September 2023, holding hands after grabbing smoothies at L.A.'s Erewhon Market.
Despite being spotted together several times, the celebs haven't made many public statements about their relationship. However, Wong did reveal to Access Hollywood that her dating life has been "great" following her divorce, assuring her interviewers that she was happily taken.