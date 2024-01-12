Ali Wong And Bill Hader Wasted No Time Getting Together After Their Breakups

Comedian Ali Wong made history at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards when she became the first Asian-American to win Best Female Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie. While the well-deserved win came as no shock to fans of Netflix's "Beef," Wong's celebratory kiss with beau "Barry" co-creator Bill Hader did surprise many audience members.

Though the moment was a first look for many, the two comedians had been dating for quite a while before their Golden Globes smooch, getting together rather quickly after leaving their respective relationships. Page Six reported on Hader and Wong's originally short-lived fling back in December 2022, noting that the couple started dating two months prior. Then, reps confirmed to ET in April 2023 that the celebrities were officially giving things another go.

Based on this info, the budding romance seems to have started shortly after Wong went public with her divorce from her longtime husband and co-parent Justin Hakuta. Meanwhile, Hader had recently split from fellow actor Anna Kendrick after nearly two years of dating.