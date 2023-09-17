What We Know About Ali Wong And Bill Hader's Lowkey Relationship

Some will tell you never to date a comedian... In fact, comedians themselves will probably warn against it. But Ali Wong and Bill Hader decided it was worth it.

Wong is responsible for one of the most beloved rom-coms of the last 10 years. In "Always Be My Maybe," she reconnects with her childhood crush, played by Randall Park, and even has a brief dalliance with Keanu Reeves. It's like a modern version of "When Harry Met Sally," according to the stand-up (via The New Yorker). Ali Wong is known for her raunchy comedy, and became famous in 2016 for filming her first Netflix special, "Baby Cobra," in her third trimester. Keeping with the tradition, she was pregnant with her second child while taping "Hard Knock Wife." Although she and her husband, Justin Hakuta, announced the unfortunate news of their split in 2022, they still remain close friends. "It's a very unconventional divorce," the "Beef" star told The Hollywood Reporter. She may have compared monogamy to jail in her last special ("I asked this dude to ask me to go to prison," she joked), but there's no bad blood between the two, per People. He's still her tour manager, in fact.

These days, there's a "Single Lady" tour in the works for Wong. However, she isn't quite single ... Ali Wong has been casually dating comedian Bill Hader on and off since 2022. Here's what we know about their lowkey relationship.