The Brutal Injury B&B's Katherine Kelly Lang Suffered After A Horseback Riding Accident

Despite not being able to put any weight on her foot for six weeks, Katherine Kelly Lang was not about to let the horseback riding accident keep her from working. Only a few weeks after the accident, Lang was back and filming for "The Bold and the Beautiful," but with a few accommodations. First, with Lang's injury visible on-screen, the soap opera had to explain why Brooke was suddenly in a cast. So, Brooke was seen telling her beau Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that she fell going up the stairs after her house lost power and she injured herself. The addition to Brooke's storyline allowed Lang to keep pressure off of her foot while it healed, and to keep working while she waited to get better.

Lang also had help from her fellow cast and crew members at "The Bold and the Beautiful" to make her transition back to work a little bit easier. On Instagram, Lang thanked everyone who had offered her support, saying: "Now I have a wheelchair from @kimberlin_brown and an electric sitting scooter from @boldandbeautifulcbs and now the Knee Rover. All of them come in handy! I really appreciate everyone's help to make my life a bit easier at this moment in time."

In November 2022, Lang was feeling better and posted an update on her condition to Instagram, writing in the caption: "Feels so good to be in the sun and the nature. Happy to be doing my running shuffle. Ankle is coming back."