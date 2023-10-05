The Top 5 Most Outrageous The Bold And The Beautiful Stories Ever
"The Bold and the Beautiful" is famous for serving up dazzling displays of fashion on the runway and drama within the hallowed halls of Forrester Creations. That's the bread and butter of the more than three-decades-old daytime drama. Soaps like "Days Of Our Lives" and "General Hospital" are historically more comfortable with storylines that are "out there" and not rooted in typical reality — think baby switches and mob wars, just to give a couple of examples — so it's pretty difficult to stun viewers with bizarre or shocking storylines (though certainly not impossible).
In contrast, "B&B" doesn't dive too deep into that well, but when they do, the moments are outrageous and elicit strong emotions. Whether they are good or bad is up for debate, but certain plots over the sudser's tenure tip the scales into whacky or bewildering territory, becoming more memorable than others. Whether it's a fashion icon's unconventional relationship or intimate romps with inanimate objects, "B&B" has strong contenders in the battle for the wildest storylines.
Eric enlisted Carter to sleep with Quinn in his place
Eric Forrester (John McCook) has been the patriarch of the Forrester family since the dawn of the series in the 80s. He has been portrayed as a strong and powerful man with a strong sense of self, but in 2021, everything changed. Eric's marriage to Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) was floundering because of her incessant deceptions, but he was willing to give her another chance. However, upon giving Quinn a second shot at a future with him, something wasn't clicking for Eric in the intimacy department.
Eric was unable to perform in the bedroom, which led to Quinn seeking a sexual connection elsewhere, finding herself in the bed of Forrester C.O.O. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Instead of kicking Quinn to the curb, Eric made the astonishing decision to encourage the affair so Quinn could be satisfied in ways he was no longer able to fulfill. It was a complete departure from the man viewers had witnessed as a powerhouse both in business and in love.
It was an odd choice to relegate Eric to such a role, and watching him actively plan encounters for his wife with his son's best friend was cringe at best. Eventually, Eric had an "aha" moment, becoming aroused by another woman, proving Quinn was likely the issue all along. Even so, a powerhouse like Eric sitting at home drinking alone while his wife gets "serviced" by Carter was difficult to stomach. Never again.
Sally faked a terminal illness and kidnapped Flo
It was a complete trainwreck in the wildest way, watching the lengths Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) was willing to go to for love. Her once solid foundation with boyfriend Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) when his high school sweetheart, Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), resurfaced. Those close to Wyatt, like his parents, wanted him to drop Sally for Flo, and Sally knew it was inevitable. However, it was difficult to root against Sally at the time because her secret battle with a terminal illness was revealed. Initially, only Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was looped into the truth, but she eventually spilled the beans to Wyatt.
Wyatt was a stand-up guy, and with the green light from Flo, he agreed to be there for Sally during her final days. Sadly for Wyatt, he was unaware that Sally was duping everyone in her life. There was nothing wrong with her beyond a bit of anxiety and stress. She felt she had one shot at keeping Wyatt, so she faked a fatal disease to do it. It wasn't out of Sally's wheelhouse to opt for an over-the-top antic to get what she wanted, but pretending to be dying was appalling.
To make things worse, Sally and her crooked doctor kidnapped Flo when she learned the truth, holding her hostage for an extended period. Sally was eventually exposed and sent packing to Genoa City, but not before losing her dignity.
Brooke slept with Hope's boyfriend Oliver
Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) has a sketchy reputation with men on "The Bold and the Beautiful." She's betrayed all of the people closest to her in the name of finding herself in the throes of passion with any man she wanted. However, many of those men were spoken for, including her daughter Bridget Forrester's husband, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Brooke had an affair with Deacon, leading to Hope Logan's conception. It was appalling to see Brooke's selfish streak in action, and while it should've stopped there, it didn't.
In Brooke's defense, there was a lot of miscommunication the night she slept with Hope's boyfriend, Oliver Jones, years later. But she could've done more to avoid it from happening in the first place. Sure, Oliver was dressed like Ridge, and everyone at the party was wearing masks. However, Hope's big night quickly morphed into a horror show as Oliver and Brooke mistook each other for Ridge and Hope. It was then that Brooke had sex with Hope's boyfriend, proving once again that she can't be trusted.
First off, Brooke and Ridge had been intimate for decades, so she would clearly recognize his mannerisms. How did she not know it wasn't him? Surely, Oliver, the high school student, would've felt somewhat different? It was a hard sell for fans to believe she didn't have an inkling about the atrocity she was participating in.
Bill pretended to turn to the dark side as Sheila's lover
Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was being repeatedly rejected and kicked to the wayside by everyone in his life. The loves of his life, Brooke Logan and Katie Logan, wanted nothing romantic with him, leaving him with seemingly zero options in his personal life. It wasn't too far-fetched to believe he was about to revert back to the dark side in some capacity. But what the writers had in store for him was so out in left field that it bordered on the verge of unbelievable.
Even at his lowest point, why would Bill turn to career criminal Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and pursue a romantic relationship with her? The shock factor was off the charts, but this one was difficult to digest even in the zany world of soap operas. Sheila was a threat to Bill's grandchildren, making his involvement with her totally uncharacteristic of someone who can be ruthless in the name of protecting the family.
However, luckily, for whatever reason, "The Bold and the Beautiful" reversed course, revealing Bill to be a part of an undercover operation to finally bring Sheila to justice on charges that would actually stick. The image of Bill and Sheila kissing is permanently ingrained in viewers' minds, and the show should never go down that avenue again. It's bad enough Sheila's still on the canvas, parading around free despite decades of crime.
Thomas was intimate with a Hope mannequin
Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) infatuation with Hope Logan proved that he could be the kind of villain "The Bold and the Beautiful" is sometimes lacking. He was scary in a calculated way, and he was willing to do anything to be with her. Thomas ran poor Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) off the road to her fiery death to ensure Hope continued to think her daughter was dead. He was committed to pursuing her but remained somewhat in control despite his unorthodox tactics.
However, any control Thomas had over the situation went up in smoke when the Hope mannequin was introduced. Thomas falling in love with a mannequin was not on anyone's bingo card. It looked exactly like Hope, and it even spoke to him. The longer he interacted with it, the more dangerous the situation became.
The mannequin encouraged him to harm Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), which should've been a red flag. But nope, Thomas continued his relations with the object. Eventually, the show went as far as having Thomas make out with the mannequin in a jaw-dropping moment — but not in the kind of way that makes you want to keep tuning in. It was creepy, and it would be too soon if they never revisited the storyline again, it would be too soon.