The Top 5 Most Outrageous The Bold And The Beautiful Stories Ever

Eric Forrester (John McCook) has been the patriarch of the Forrester family since the dawn of the series in the 80s. He has been portrayed as a strong and powerful man with a strong sense of self, but in 2021, everything changed. Eric's marriage to Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) was floundering because of her incessant deceptions, but he was willing to give her another chance. However, upon giving Quinn a second shot at a future with him, something wasn't clicking for Eric in the intimacy department.

Eric was unable to perform in the bedroom, which led to Quinn seeking a sexual connection elsewhere, finding herself in the bed of Forrester C.O.O. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Instead of kicking Quinn to the curb, Eric made the astonishing decision to encourage the affair so Quinn could be satisfied in ways he was no longer able to fulfill. It was a complete departure from the man viewers had witnessed as a powerhouse both in business and in love.

It was an odd choice to relegate Eric to such a role, and watching him actively plan encounters for his wife with his son's best friend was cringe at best. Eventually, Eric had an "aha" moment, becoming aroused by another woman, proving Quinn was likely the issue all along. Even so, a powerhouse like Eric sitting at home drinking alone while his wife gets "serviced" by Carter was difficult to stomach. Never again.