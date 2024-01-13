Even Donald Trump Supports Taylor Swift's Romance With Travis Kelce (Kind Of)

Everyone's talking about Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce — including former President Donald Trump. The leading Republican candidate had an interview with the Daily Caller, discussing important topics like his campaign, the Republican National Committee, and, naturally, Taylor Swift. Impressively, Trump's comments were not as mean as expected.

He reportedly wished "the best for both of them," then added, "I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not." That counts as a positive wish, kind of, considering Taylor Swift once earned 1.9 million likes on X, formerly Twitter, for calling him out for encouraging Americans to shoot looters.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence," Swift wrote in May 2020. She added that "we" would vote him out in November. This obviously upset the former president, considering he used to think that Taylor Swift was "terrific."