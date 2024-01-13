Even Donald Trump Supports Taylor Swift's Romance With Travis Kelce (Kind Of)
Everyone's talking about Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce — including former President Donald Trump. The leading Republican candidate had an interview with the Daily Caller, discussing important topics like his campaign, the Republican National Committee, and, naturally, Taylor Swift. Impressively, Trump's comments were not as mean as expected.
He reportedly wished "the best for both of them," then added, "I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not." That counts as a positive wish, kind of, considering Taylor Swift once earned 1.9 million likes on X, formerly Twitter, for calling him out for encouraging Americans to shoot looters.
"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence," Swift wrote in May 2020. She added that "we" would vote him out in November. This obviously upset the former president, considering he used to think that Taylor Swift was "terrific."
Trump once thanked Taylor Swift for fan memorabilia
Taylor Swift's relationship with Donald Trump started years before her May 2020 tweet against him. Digging into the archive of Trump's tweets shows that the former president used to like the pop star. On August 1, 2012, Trump tweeted thanking her for a picture, adding that she was "fantastic." Two months later, he applauded her latest achievement, writing, "Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific!"
Swift's first public diss at Trump came in 2018 when she posted on Instagram urging Tennessee citizens against voting for Marsha Blackburn. Blackburn was a U.S. Senate aspirant from the Republican party whom Trump endorsed. When the then-president heard of Swift's stance, he responded that he'd lost 25% of his interest in her music.
Trump clearly felt that Swift did something bad, but she did it again in May 2020 and once more three months later. The popstar called him out on X for his "calculated dismantling of USPS." She tweeted that Trump was "WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He's chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans' lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power."
Trump subtly shaded Taylor Swift in 2023
Taylor Swift's bad blood with Donald Trump extended into 2023 when she beat him to the title of "The most searched person on Google." Per data gathered by Glimpse, Trump was in 29th place with over a million searches, while the "Great American Dynasty" singer had over 12 million. In December 2023, she was honored as TIME Magazine's "Person of the Year." Swift's "Eras" tour was the first to make over a billion dollars and reportedly boosted the economy by almost five billion dollars.
This achievement clearly set Donald Trump off as he made it clear that he, and not Swift, deserved this honor. Trump, who made history as the first president to be arrested after office, shared a D.C. Enquirer article written by a self-proclaimed "19-year-old die-hard supporter of President Trump" to his Truth Social page on December 18, 2023. The article argued that Trump had been wildly successful at everything he tried and deserved the award more.
However, this is in character for Trump, who has been fixated on the award since receiving it in 2016. In 2017, he tweeted that he'd turned down TIME Magazine's offer to be the "Person of the Year" twice in a row." The publication responded via X that Trump had lied. Then, in 2018, he told a reporter that he couldn't "imagine anybody else" other than himself deserving the award. Considering Swift's 2023 achievements, Trump's wishes to outshine her might be relegated to his wildest dreams.