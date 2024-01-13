King Charles' Biggest Wardrobe Malfunctions
King Charles III is no stranger to publicity. As the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II, he's been living under a microscope since birth. Admittedly, Charles' time in the spotlight hasn't always been smooth sailing. In the 1990s, Charles got caught having an affair with his now-wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, while married to Princess Diana. The illicit romance — dubbed "Camillagate" — scandalized the entire country and humiliated the royal family. In 2015, Charles came under fire when the infamous Black Spider Memos were released, exposing his political lobbying activities.
Despite his scandals and misdeeds, there is one thing nobody can deny about King Charles: the man knows how to dress. Throughout the years, the regal has dazzled us with his wardrobe of suits, casuals, and even the occasional kilt. According to fashion expert Derek Guy, Charles is a true fashion icon. "When he dies, I think it will be a real loss for style," Guy told The Telegraph. "He's the last link to that era where men wore tailoring well. Stylistically, Prince William is very conventional. Not badly dressed, but he doesn't have that stuff I love about old-style tailoring."
Despite his legendary style, even the world's most fashionable king can sometimes fall victim to the occasional wardrobe malfunction. And for someone like King Charles, even the most minor faux pas can become a major news story. Indeed, the public loves a good royal wardrobe disaster.
He was caught sunbathing nude in 1994
The public is unnaturally obsessed with royal bodies. Throughout the years, we've gawked at their wardrobe malfunctions and marveled at their inappropriate outfits; we've even witnessed the occasional nude photo scandal. Even King Charles III knows what it's like to be ogled by the public. In 1994, photos of his bare body (via The New Zealand Herald) sparked a media firestorm.
It all started on a sunny afternoon in the South of France. Charles stepped out for a nude tanning session while vacationing at a private chateau. Unfortunately, the royal wasn't alone — a paparazzo was secretly watching him from a distance. The dubious cameraman snapped photos of Charles in his birthday suit and sold them to a German tabloid for an alleged $54,000. Before long, the snapshots became front-page news.
Charles was understandably mortified by the whole ordeal. A royal spokesperson slammed the tabloid, stating, "We think it is completely unjustifiable for anybody to suffer this sort of intrusion. We will consider whether any action is appropriate" (via the Independent). However, some reporters had an entirely different take on the situation. "His whole pride and joy is on display," proclaimed Paris Match. "He looks magnifique. You English can be proud of him." Following the death of Princess Diana in 1997, the Press Complaints Commission adopted stricter regulations for paparazzi. Under the new guidelines, using long-distance lenses to capture non-consensual photos was declared "unacceptable" (via Time).
A Rasta hat caused him some confusion
In 2000, King Charles III set off on a royal tour of Jamaica. While mingling with locals, he received the ultimate gift: a knitted rasta hat with faux dreadlocks. Charles graciously accepted the gift and plopped it on his head ... backward. He gazed at reporters, smiling gleefully while the dreadlocks dangled in front of his face before moving them to the back of his head. Some observers laughed while others were baffled.
Not everyone was impressed with Charles' rasta hat shenanigans. According to Jamaican lawyer Hugh Small, many locals have mixed feelings about the sovereign. "The acceptance [Jamaicans] had towards Queen Elizabeth has not been transferred to Charles," Small explained to The Guardian. "He is not a very endearing person. It makes it really difficult for me and for a lot of people in Jamaica to think that Charles III is king of Jamaica."
In Jamaica, Charles' public image is also shaped by colonialism. Jamaica was a British colony from 1670 until becoming part of the British Commonwealth in 1962. As Jamaican citizen Devon Green explained, attitudes are rapidly changing, and many Jamaicans want to cut ties with the British monarchy. "Many, if not all immigrants, would share my view," Green stated. "The monarchy does not serve the interests of the masses and has, over hundreds of years, exploited people and countries within the Commonwealth and further afield, enriching the institution."
King Charles wore a baffling patchwork jacket
In 2013, King Charles III appeared on an episode of the BBC's "Countryfile" show. The segment featured him in an unusual state. Rather than wearing a luxurious suit while lounging in the palace, Charles was busy building a hedge in his garden. During the interview, Charles spoke about the economic issues facing Britain's rural communities. However, the conversation spawned another hot topic. His Majesty wore a disheveled jacket, and watchers couldn't stop talking about it. The shoddy outerwear featured numerous rips, frays, and patches. To some viewers, it looked like a fashion statement gone horribly wrong.
Naturally, some fans were left wondering why Charles, with unlimited access to tailors and luxury clothes, would ever be caught dead in a raggedy jacket — and on camera, no less. But there's likely a simple explanation for his tattered attire. Charles is known for being thrifty and frugal (well, by royal standards anyway). In 2020, the regal opened up to Vogue India about his penchant for mending and recycling old clothing. "Well, I'm one of those people who hate throwing anything away," Charles stated. "Hence, I'd rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary, than to abandon them." He added, "I'm lucky because I can find marvelous people who are brilliant makers of the things that I appreciate, and because of that, I try to keep them going for longer."
King Charles had a glove goof-up
In July 2018, King Charles III stepped out with his family to celebrate the centenary anniversary of the Royal Air Force. Per tradition, Charles and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, sported full military regalia. The trio looked perfectly crisp and polished — until an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction struck. As watchers quickly noticed, Charles struggled to put on his white gloves. All eyes were on the regal while he fumbled with the cursed accessories. Good Housekeeping noted that Charles looked "flustered" as he glanced helplessly at photographers.
Charles' glove blunder grabbed the attention of Prince William and Princess Catherine, who couldn't resist teasing him. Photos of the debacle showed William gesturing comically at his father while Catherine looked on, laughing. Eventually, Charles' wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, swooped in to help him with the pesky gloves. Before long, the crisis was over, and Charles went about his day with the usual stiff upper lip.
Despite his relatively calm demeanor, Charles probably felt a tinge of embarrassment over his glove malfunction. As noted by royal expert Christopher Andersen, the king is a stickler for always looking his best. "Charles has always prided himself on his keen sense of style and his impeccably tailored wardrobe of bespoke suits, custom-made shirts, and tasteful blazers," Andersen told Fox News. "By the mid-'90s, Charles was already spending six figures annually on clothes." When it comes to his wardrobe, Charles knows how to make an impression.
His malfunctioning jacket sparked a bizarre rumor
Prince Charles lays a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice in the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery, in Fajara, Banjul. #PoppyAppeal#Remembrance100— Jack Royston (@Jack_Royston) November 1, 2018
#royalvisitthegambia pic.twitter.com/jGpJaMiqT0
In November 2018, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, embarked on several visits throughout the African continent. Along the way, they traveled to The Gambia, a former British colony that became independent in 1965. The pair joined Gambian leaders for a ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Fajara. Flanked by military members, Charles and Camilla looked regal and respectful. Unfortunately, there was one glaring issue with Charles' wardrobe: his suit jacket was improperly buttoned (via Getty Images).
The royal had accidentally fastened his bottom button into his middle buttonhole, making the jacket look crinkled and asymmetrical. The faux pas caused quite a stir online. However, like most viral moments, Charles' button snafu quickly faded from memory — at least for a while.
The infamous button photo resurfaced again in 2022, and things got weird. An X (formerly Twitter) user tweeted the photo in September 2022, shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Alongside the image, the user wrote, "First day without his mom, look at the buttons on his suit jacket." The post seemingly implied that Charles still relied on his mother to help dress him, which is a bizarre thing to say about a 73-year-old man. It also claimed that the image was recent when, in reality, it was five years old. Unfortunately, by the time the post was debunked, it had already garnered thousands of likes and reposts.
St Edward's Crown was too snug for his head
When Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, it set the stage for King Charles III to become sovereign. Charles' coronation took place on May 26, 2023, during a historic ceremony. Compared to Elizabeth's coronation, Charles scaled things back considerably. For one thing, his guest list was significantly smaller. He also ditched the strict dress code, opting for a more casual vibe. Despite bucking some traditions, Charles' coronation featured plenty of time-honored practices — including an appearance from St Edward's Crown. The velvety, bejeweled crown, created in 1661, previously adorned the heads of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, King George VI in 1937, King William III in 1689, and several others. With solid-gold accents and hundreds of gems, it's an iconic symbol of the British monarchy. The head ornament weighs five pounds, making it a formidable fashion accessory. Unfortunately, it didn't quite fit on Charles' head.
Viewers noticed this wardrobe malfunction when the Archbishop stepped forward to crown the new king. Rather than being a perfect fit, the crown was a bit snug — so the Archbishop had to push it down with a shimmying motion. Fortunately, his finagling did the trick, and the crown stayed put. Express noted that guests were "on the edge of their seats" during the precarious moment.
This wardrobe malfunction may have been awkward, but it doesn't compare to the 1902 coronation of King Edward VII, where the crown was placed backward on the king's head.
King Charles had a relatable holey sock moment
In 2023, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, visited the famous Brick Lane Mosque in London. The regals showed up to celebrate the local Bangladeshi community. They were greeted with a vibrant display of music, dancing, and other cultural delights. There was plenty to see at the event, from colorful Sarees to an energetic crowd of spectators. However, one tiny detail stole the show: when Charles removed his shoes to enter the mosque, onlookers noticed a hole in the top of his right sock. Photographers captured close-ups of the hole, and the snapshots quickly circulated through cyberspace.
Charles' holey sock generated many reactions, including snark, praise, and even a few conspiracy theories. Royal expert Christopher Andersen proclaimed that Charles was probably "mortified" by the situation (via Fox News). However, many people viewed the footwear slip-up as endearing and relatable. One X (formerly Twitter) user tweeted, "King Charles is truly one of us! Most of us have at least one pair of socks with a hole." Another fan posted: "Even Royals are not immune from fashion faux pas." On TikTok, a video about Charles' cavernous sock garnered over 16,000 views.
Charles' damaged sock proved that even the slightest royal wardrobe malfunction can break the internet. On one hand, it exemplifies the massive star power of the royal family. On the other hand, it's a testament to the enormous public scrutiny they face.
A fashion expert criticized King Charles' wrinkly suit
In 2023, King Charles III attended the Sandringham Flower Show and stepped out in a dapper beige suit. The king was all smiles while mingling with attendees and admiring the flora. However, his cheerful smile wasn't the only notable thing about his appearance. Some observers noticed that Charles didn't look quite as polished as usual. His suit was a bit wrinkly, and there were deep creases in his trousers. Fashion expert Derek Guy weighed in on Charles' disheveled suit.
"Some of his clothes these days look like they could use a pressing," Guy told The Telegraph. "I don't know why that is. Clearly, he has the resources." Still, there may be a reasonable explanation for Charles' untidy suits. According to former royal correspondent Gordon Rayner, Charles has "tremendous energy" and likes to put his work first. "Lunch is seen as a luxury that gets in the way of his work, so he eats a late breakfast and works through," Rayner wrote for The Telegraph. "I found this out the hard way, by going hungry when I started covering royal tours, and watching enviously as his long-suffering staff produced snacks from pockets so they could eat on the go."
Given his tendency to work through meals, it's possible that Charles could've been distracted with work and forgot to have his suit steamed. Or perhaps he just didn't have time. Regardless, Charles remains a style icon — wrinkles and all.