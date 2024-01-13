Times Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa Didn't Get Along On HGTV's Flip Or Flop
The HGTV series "Flip or Flop" aired for 10 seasons from 2013 to 2022 and was a fan favorite with over 90 million viewers in total. It was pretty easy to see the allure — from the very first episode, fans fell in love with show's stars, then-married couple and business partners Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa. They had their disagreements and drama, both personal and professional, but at the end of the day, the co-hosts were often pleased with their makeover results.
However, three years after the show premiered, viewers of the HGTV series were shocked by the news of the couple's real-life separation. Perhaps due to pre-signed contracts, Christina and Tarek stayed on the show and continued their on-screen partnership, flipping old houses and breathing life into them. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's viewership soared even after their divorce was finalized in 2018, with more viewers tuning in to witness their new dynamic.
While the exes tried to maintain their usual working relationship and co-parent their two kids, there was understandably some tension between them that bled into their on-screen relationship. It graduated from jokes like Tarek telling Christina that he wasn't her man anymore and couldn't walk ahead of her into creepy hallways, to more intense disagreements and all-out fights.
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall had different ideas about design
The former couple's different tastes have been a recurring issue on "Flip or Flop." Christina Hall often looks for more expensive and sophisticated design choices, while Tarek El Moussa focuses on spending less and making big profits. During one argument, the couple found themselves at loggerheads over a small kitchen. Tarek said, "Christina thinks problems can be fixed by throwing money at it... To make a profit on this one, we have to be cost-efficient. And to be honest, she should know this by now. It's flipping 101."
The couple argued again over a fireplace design and cost at another house. Christina told the audience, "I'm just agreeing with Tarek because I'm super frustrated. I need to cool down before I snap." After their public separation, an insider echoed the difference in tastes between the former couple in a conversation with PEOPLE, saying, "She has champagne tastes and he's a beer-from-a-can kind of guy."
The source also shared signs that Christina and Tarek's marriage was never going to last, alleging that Tarek was fed up as Christina always insisted on being right. Despite her more expensive tastes, Tarek often had to cave in. The source continued that "Flip or Flop's" male host often joked about "having no balls on the show."
Things got heated between the former couple behind the scenes in 2021
Tensions between "Flip or Flop" co-hosts Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa peaked in July 2021. According to TMZ, while shooting an episode, Christina gestured to Tarek that it was time to start filming. However, something about the way she did it set Tarek off.
Sources disclosed that he began to rant, comparing her with his then-fiancee, Heather Rae Young. It was alleged that he yelled that Christina was not prettier or wealthier than Young and that she was a "washed-up loser." It certainly sounded like pent-up anger from the usually calm Tarek. TMZ's source further claimed that Tarek was worried about the safety of his kids following Christina's public admission on Instagram to smoking a "Bufo toad" before meeting her latest husband, Joshua Hall.
Following their heated fight in July, Christina and Tarek made up. Later in September, Tarek confirmed the heated argument while speaking to E! Daily Pop (via Page Six). He pointed out that it was difficult working with his ex. However, he was remorseful, saying, "I never want to go through that ever again, I never want her to go through that again."