Times Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa Didn't Get Along On HGTV's Flip Or Flop

The HGTV series "Flip or Flop" aired for 10 seasons from 2013 to 2022 and was a fan favorite with over 90 million viewers in total. It was pretty easy to see the allure — from the very first episode, fans fell in love with show's stars, then-married couple and business partners Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa. They had their disagreements and drama, both personal and professional, but at the end of the day, the co-hosts were often pleased with their makeover results.

However, three years after the show premiered, viewers of the HGTV series were shocked by the news of the couple's real-life separation. Perhaps due to pre-signed contracts, Christina and Tarek stayed on the show and continued their on-screen partnership, flipping old houses and breathing life into them. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's viewership soared even after their divorce was finalized in 2018, with more viewers tuning in to witness their new dynamic.

While the exes tried to maintain their usual working relationship and co-parent their two kids, there was understandably some tension between them that bled into their on-screen relationship. It graduated from jokes like Tarek telling Christina that he wasn't her man anymore and couldn't walk ahead of her into creepy hallways, to more intense disagreements and all-out fights.