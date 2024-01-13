Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Supposedly Related To This Iconic Vanderpump Rules Alum

Genealogy is used to track family trees. Sometimes, genetic genealogy can even solve cold cases. Others, it can be used to simply find interesting familial connections that people didn't know about before. Reality TV star Stassi Schroeder was previously a cast member on "Vanderpump Rules" before being fired from the program, alongside three others, for past racist behavior. Schroeder was discovered to be related to Gypsy Rose Blanchard — known for conspiring with her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn to kill her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015.

It's believed Dee Dee made Gypsy Rose consistently sick due to what's now known as factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA), previously called Munchausen syndrome by proxy. After Gypsy Rose was released from prison in December 2023, a genealogist named Dr. Anita Newman dove into her lineage. Newman runs My Family Genie and shares #BravoGenealogy deep dives on her blog, so this is not the first time she's explored a reality star's family tree.

Newman took to Instagram to confirm that she'd looked into Gypsy Rose's ancestry and to explain how she and Schroeder are distantly related. While discussing her exploration of Gypsy Rose's ancestry, Newman commented, "More specifically, I focused on her maternal side." Then, she talked about the ancestral populations that connect the two famous women.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.