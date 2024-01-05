The Transformation Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

For most of her life, everyone assumed that Gypsy Rose Blanchard suffered from several health problems. She rode around in a wheelchair, sported a shaved head, and had almost no teeth. Her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, claimed that she had leukemia and muscular dystrophy, and the world responded with sympathy. Gypsy even received free concert tickets and trips to Disney World. Yet she wasn't actually disabled; her mother was manipulating her and everyone around her so that she could exert control over her and receive attention as her heroic caretaker.

By her early 20s, Gypsy was desperate to break free of her mother's hold over her. She developed a largely virtual relationship with a man named Nicholas Godejohn and persuaded him to kill her mother so that she could escape. The two tried to run away together but were arrested a few days after committing the crime.

After eight long years and extensive therapy, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is finally out of prison on parole and ready to live independently for the first time. As she begins this new chapter, we look back on her astonishing transformation from a child under her mother's tyrannical control into an empowered adult woman trying to rebuild her life while advocating for victims of abuse.