Jeremy Allen White Was Intimidated By Zac Efron's Size On The Set Of The Iron Claw

"The Iron Claw" movie, released in 2023, took fans into the world of professional wrestling. The biographical sports drama required its stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Stanley Simons, and Harris Dickinson to get into incredible physical shape to portray the Von Erich brothers. A family of wrestlers famous in the 1980s, their physique and fitness were paramount to their careers. White noted that, likewise, the actors needed to prioritize the same traits to get into character. Unfortunately, he explained that some of them — namely Efron — were better able to bulk up.

Speaking to Variety, White admitted that he gained about 25 pounds of muscle throughout his pre-filming training. It's pretty impressive for the "The Bear" actor, who famously showed off his new look in a Calvin Klein underwear ad in early 2024. However, while the father of two boasted some amazing gains in the gym, neither he nor Harris Dickinson were able to beat Efron's transformation.

White joked that the "Baywatch" actor became positively massive. "I joke about it but it's true — I didn't want to stand close to him while shooting the movie because it would make me look my size," he said of Efron. "But it's hard because we play brothers. I do have to be around him." White even confessed to trying to keep Harris between himself and Efron.