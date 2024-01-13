Lisa Bonet's Full Relationship History
Lisa Bonet gained fame in the 1980s for her role as Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" sitcom and its subsequent spin-off series, "A Different World." However, she is often most recognized for her famous marriages, first to musician Lenny Kravitz, and later to Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa.
Despite the potential for a successful Hollywood career in the public, Bonet values her privacy and instead opts for a reclusive lifestyle. Undoubtedly, the actor would likely face challenges in building a private life had she pursued a Hollywood career further. Instead, Bonet seemed to focus on her personal life through the years: "I always had one foot in and one foot out of the business, so that's part of it," she shared in a rare interview with Net-a-Porter. The actor added, "But also, it's slim pickings out there! There aren't endless opportunities for women of color, [as] you've probably noticed."
In a 2016 interview with The New York Times, Bonet shared insights into her daily life, including workouts and African dancing, but remained tight-lipped about her love life. Before Lenny Kravitz, she was romantically linked to another actor in the 1980s, and later dated a yoga instructor, as well as Damian Marley, Bob Marley's son, according to reports. Despite the end of her two marriages, Bonet's three children surely make up for the losses.
Lisa Bonet was married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993
Lisa Bonet's first high-profile relationship was with the then-unknown musician "Romeo Blue," a stage name Lenny Kravitz used before later adopting his given name professionally. When they first met, Bonet was already a star, so the musician knew who she was when their paths unexpectedly crossed. "She was like a female version of me," Kravitz shared in a 1995 interview with Rolling Stone, adding, "We were complete mirror images of each other. It was unbelievable."
They began as friends and eventually became roommates in the 1980s, gradually falling in love and tying the knot in 1987. Due to Bonet's greater fame, the media dubbed Kravitz "Mr. Bonet," a title he didn't mind, as the singer told Rolling Stone. "I didn't care at all," he explained, noting, "That woman inspired me so much. It was a magical time that she and I shared. I just opened up artistically."
The pair welcomed their only child together, daughter Zoë Kravitz, in 1988. However, Bonet and Lenny split up around two years later, finalizing their divorce in 1993. When speaking to Glamour UK in 2014, the musician admitted he wasn't ready for such a commitment. Despite the separation, the two remained the best of friends and mastered the art of co-parenting. "I wouldn't think of it as this heroic feat," Kravitz shared with Esquire about their family dynamics, explaining, "This is just normal to me." He later even formed a tight-knit bond with Bonet's second husband, Jason Momoa.
Lisa Bonet dated actor Corey Parker and yogi Bryan Kest
Before things turned romantic between her and Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet was in a relationship with fellow actor Corey Parker, known for his roles in "Biloxi Blues" and "Will & Grace." The two were both featured in the 1985 "ABC Afterschool Specials" episode, "Don't Touch," which might be where they initially crossed paths.
In a 1986 interview with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Bonet said of Parker, 21 at the time, "He's great, he's white, and he's very learned — although he doesn't think so." She added, "I've learned so much from him. We come from two different worlds, and that's what I love." According to the outlet, Bonet wanted Parker to move to New Orleans with her, but his work commitments prevented it. It's unclear when and why they broke up, but Bonet married Kravitz the following year. Parker continued his acting career and now works as an acting coach, according to his website.
Following her separation from Kravitz, Bonet was linked to Bryan Kest, a yoga teacher. Their relationship was mostly private, so the exact timeline of their romance remains unclear. According to various reports, they were together from 1992 to 1994. Despite their reclusivity, speculation about the couple having a child together appeared online. However, when speaking to People in 2008, Bonet debunked the rumors, sharing, "I don't have three children already. I always hear that I do," humorously adding, "Apparently, there's some young child locked in a basement."
Lisa Bonet was linked to Damian Marley, Bob Marley's son
Reportedly, Lisa Bonet dated Damian Marley, the youngest son of musician Bob Marley and Cindy Breakspeare, who was crowned Miss World in 1976. Marley, a five-time Grammy Award-winning musician, is said to have been involved with Bonet sometime during the 1990s or the early 2000s. Bonet is almost 11 years older than Damian, who was born in 1978.
While no specific details or an exact timeline of their relationship are available, online rumors suggest that Bonet may have had an affair with Marley while she was married to Lenny Kravitz. However, there is no substantial evidence supporting this claim, and given Kravitz and Bonet's enduring friendship over the years, it seems highly unlikely there was any cheating involved.
Neither Marley nor Bonet ever spoke about one another or their alleged romance, but Kravitz did praise Damian's father, Bob Marley, as a fellow musician on multiple occasions. In a 2015 interview with Boomshots, Kravitz referred to Bob Marley as his favorite reggae artist and admitted to following his children's musical careers. Although the "American Woman" singer didn't specifically mention Damian Marley, he did share that he has a close bond with his stepbrother, Ziggy Marley. The details of how Bonet and Damian first encountered each other remain unclear, but the connection between her ex-husband and the Marley family may have played a role in their rumored romance.
Lisa Bonet was with Jason Momoa for nearly two decades
Lisa Bonet's longest relationship was with the "Game of Thrones" star Jason Momoa, who is 12 years her junior. After meeting Bonet in a jazz club, as Momoa shared during his appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Momoa was smitten. When speaking to Esquire, the "Aquaman" actor revealed that Bonet was his childhood crush. Despite their significant age difference, they hit it off right away and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lola Iolani, in 2007, followed by their son, Nakoa-Wolf, the following year.
The two were lauded as the perfect couple for years but didn't marry until 2017, about 12 years after their initial meeting. However, they only saw the ceremony as a celebration of their love, with Momoa telling Entertainment Tonight, "You know what, I've been married to my wife for 12 years." The couple even shared the screen in Momoa's 2014 movie, "Road to Paloma." During an interview with HuffPost, the actor noted, "I always wanted to work with [Bonet]. It's funny [though] — she made me shy."
In 2022, after nearly 17 years together, Bonet and Momoa decided to part ways. A source shared with People, "They have grown apart because of different focuses," adding, "People change and goals change, and they weren't the same together anymore." According to The Economic Times, Bonet filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. However, their split was amicable, and they continue to co-parent their two kids as of this writing.