Lisa Bonet's Full Relationship History

Lisa Bonet gained fame in the 1980s for her role as Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" sitcom and its subsequent spin-off series, "A Different World." However, she is often most recognized for her famous marriages, first to musician Lenny Kravitz, and later to Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa.

Despite the potential for a successful Hollywood career in the public, Bonet values her privacy and instead opts for a reclusive lifestyle. Undoubtedly, the actor would likely face challenges in building a private life had she pursued a Hollywood career further. Instead, Bonet seemed to focus on her personal life through the years: "I always had one foot in and one foot out of the business, so that's part of it," she shared in a rare interview with Net-a-Porter. The actor added, "But also, it's slim pickings out there! There aren't endless opportunities for women of color, [as] you've probably noticed."

In a 2016 interview with The New York Times, Bonet shared insights into her daily life, including workouts and African dancing, but remained tight-lipped about her love life. Before Lenny Kravitz, she was romantically linked to another actor in the 1980s, and later dated a yoga instructor, as well as Damian Marley, Bob Marley's son, according to reports. Despite the end of her two marriages, Bonet's three children surely make up for the losses.