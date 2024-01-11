BJ All Grown Up! Brighton Hertford Returns To General Hospital In New Role
As the good citizens of Port Charles paid their respects to their fallen friend Bobbie Spencer (the late Jacklyn Zeman) on the January 10 episode of "General Hospital," a strange yet familiar face appeared in the crowd. It was a benevolent Associated Press reporter named Angela Brighton, and fans were stunned when they realized she was played by Brighton Hertford who had previously portrayed young Barbara Jean "B.J." Jones in 1994.
Long-time viewers will recall that B.J. was part of one of the most heartbreaking "GH" moments that we'll never forget. The daughter of Bobbie and Dr. Tony Jones (Brad Maule), B.J. became brain-dead after a school bus accident, and her heart was transplanted to an ailing Maxie Jones (then Robyn Richards). The only person to wonder who this stranger could be was a grown-up Maxie (now Kirsten Storms), and the familiar feeling that Angela brought unconsciously helped the characters feel that B.J. was greeting her mother in heaven.
When Hertford's return to the show was posted on Twitter, fans were definitely moved by the news. "I had no idea! Crying again. What [a] BITTERSWEET tribute!! The best kind in my opinion," one wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. That's one thing that "GH" often does well — tugging at the viewers' heartstrings — and this bit of casting amidst Bobbie's funeral brought tears to nearly everyone's eyes who watched.
Angela revealed that Bobbie was saving people in Amsterdam
At the end of Bobbie Spencer's service on "General Hospital," Maxie Jones approached Angela Brighton and learned that she was a reporter who wanted to do a story on Bobbie. Maxie took her to Kelly's Diner where they met Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), and Maxie's mom Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), who were Bobbie's daughter and best friend respectively. Angela explained that while Bobbie was in Amsterdam attending to her late brother Luke Spencer's (Anthony Geary) financial issues, she had also volunteered with an organization that helped women who were victims of human trafficking.
This struck home as Bobbie herself had been similarly victimized when she was forced to become a sex worker as a teenager. She had been helping a young woman escape her predicament but died before she could complete the mission. Carly and Felicia later decide to go to Amsterdam to finish what Bobbie started and save the unknown woman, setting up what's sure to be a fun adventure.
Brighton Hertford's appearance didn't overshadow Bobbie's funeral — only enhanced it. Similarly, Ryan Carnes returned as Bobbie's son Lucas Jones, who attended the funeral and grieved with everyone else. It was nice to see him back as well as Hertford, and hopefully, we'll get to see more of them in future episodes. Also, our fingers are crossed that Felicia and Carly's adventure will reveal that the legendary Luke Spencer is still alive and ready for one last, thrilling undertaking.