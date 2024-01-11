BJ All Grown Up! Brighton Hertford Returns To General Hospital In New Role

As the good citizens of Port Charles paid their respects to their fallen friend Bobbie Spencer (the late Jacklyn Zeman) on the January 10 episode of "General Hospital," a strange yet familiar face appeared in the crowd. It was a benevolent Associated Press reporter named Angela Brighton, and fans were stunned when they realized she was played by Brighton Hertford who had previously portrayed young Barbara Jean "B.J." Jones in 1994.

Long-time viewers will recall that B.J. was part of one of the most heartbreaking "GH" moments that we'll never forget. The daughter of Bobbie and Dr. Tony Jones (Brad Maule), B.J. became brain-dead after a school bus accident, and her heart was transplanted to an ailing Maxie Jones (then Robyn Richards). The only person to wonder who this stranger could be was a grown-up Maxie (now Kirsten Storms), and the familiar feeling that Angela brought unconsciously helped the characters feel that B.J. was greeting her mother in heaven.

When Hertford's return to the show was posted on Twitter, fans were definitely moved by the news. "I had no idea! Crying again. What [a] BITTERSWEET tribute!! The best kind in my opinion," one wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. That's one thing that "GH" often does well — tugging at the viewers' heartstrings — and this bit of casting amidst Bobbie's funeral brought tears to nearly everyone's eyes who watched.