Details About Billy Ray Cyrus' First Marriage To Cindy Smith

Country star Billy Ray Cyrus made headlines by marrying singer-songwriter Firerose in 2023, with the couple tying the knot after his publicized divorce from long-time partner Tish Cyrus. Billy Ray and Firerose's age gap is particularly eye-catching, as the Australian artist is 28 years younger than the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and only 4 years older than his daughter Miley Cyrus.

Billy Ray's newfound relationship may be side-eye worthy, but it's not the first of his marriages to appear a bit messy. Back when he was still trying to make it big, the country musician was married to sales representative Cindy Smith. The two lovebirds tied the knot spontaneously after knowing each other for only a handful of months, sparking a whirlwind marriage that lasted from 1986 to 1991.

The country song opens up about his first marriage in his 2013 memoir "Hillbilly Heart," revealing that it was a messy affair filled with partying, drama, and infidelity. Even so, the relationship served as significant fodder for his music career, as he wrote "Wher'm I Gonna Live?" based on a marital spat with Smith, and even credited his first spouse on his song "Some Gave All."