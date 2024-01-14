Whatever Happened To Randy Jackson After American Idol?
In June 2002, "American Idol" premiered with two hosts, Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman, dozens of hopeful competitors, and three judges – Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson. The singing competition show became a huge hit, as did a few of its winners. But while some of its judges have continued to find success in their careers, others have seemingly stepped back from their stardom, much like Randy Jackson.
Jackson, who came to the show as a well-known record producer and music industry executive, spent 12 years judging contestants. In May 2013, he announced that he was leaving after Season 13. He told Deadline a year later when he formally departed, "I'm proud to have been a part of a series that discovered some incredible artists and will go down in history as one of the most successful television shows ever." It's no secret that Jackson suffered health issues during his time on "American Idol," something that would continue to affect his career choices after he signed off the show.
Since leaving, we haven't regularly seen Jackson on our screens, and when we do, he's almost unrecognizable. After being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2002, the bass guitarist has been on a mission to lose weight, better his health, and become an advocate for diabetes awareness.
His health played a big role
When "American Idol" was really just beginning to take off, Randy Jackson was dealt a crushing blow in the form of a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. He admitted to HealthDay, "Diabetes snuck up on me. I didn't know I had it, and it was a huge wake-up call to get my health together." Although he began changing his lifestyle habits soon after, the star underwent a gastric bypass procedure in 2003. The wake-up call and effect the health condition had on his physical and mental health spurred him to become a spokesperson for diabetes awareness.
Jackson has told his story in interviews with WebMD and Entertainment Tonight, especially after being spotted in public having to use a cane. In 2014, the music industry veteran partnered with Everyday Health, Inc. to launch "Diabetes Step by Step," a platform that offers resources, education, community, and awareness surrounding diabetes. Jackson said of the launch, "Diabetes is an issue that is near and dear to my heart, and this is a tremendous opportunity to educate people on diabetes prevention and control," via PR Newswire.
A few years later, in 2019, he founded Unify Health Labs, which sells health products that align with the holistic approach that Jackson has taken with his health. The former judge has managed to keep off the 114 pounds he has lost during his journey with Type 2 diabetes, and in his Instagram posts, the music producer looks fantastic.
He hasn't completely left music behind
In 2020, another music-related competition show, "Name That Tune," premiered, featuring Randy Jackson as one of its hosts. The show, a reinvention by Fox Network of a popular program from the 1950s, pairs Jackson with Jane Krakowski and asks celebrity guests to test their musical knowledge. Not only does the former "American Idol" judge host the series, but he also supplies the music, playing a few brief lines of the song on a keyboard.
Instead of dashing dreams with his signature phrase, "That's gonna be a no from me, dawg," Jackson is a bit more lighthearted and forgiving of the guests on "Name That Tune." He confessed to Entertainment Tonight, "We give them a little leeway now, with the celebrity version because they're playing for their charities." But one thing hasn't changed since his days on the show that made a household name out of Kelly Clarkson: the bonds he formed with some of his former co-judges.
When Jackson isn't spending time with his three kids, he does try to reconnect with Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell. Speaking to Closer Weekly in 2020, the former judge gushed, "Simon [Cowell], Paula [Abdul], and I are all still very close. We'll have dinner, we'll chat on the phone. We've been plotting [project] ideas for a couple years now. Maybe one of these years we'll put something together." He also admitted he hasn't written off a return to "American Idol," leaving us hopeful for a special show reunion of the three original judges.