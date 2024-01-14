Whatever Happened To Randy Jackson After American Idol?

In June 2002, "American Idol" premiered with two hosts, Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman, dozens of hopeful competitors, and three judges – Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson. The singing competition show became a huge hit, as did a few of its winners. But while some of its judges have continued to find success in their careers, others have seemingly stepped back from their stardom, much like Randy Jackson.

Jackson, who came to the show as a well-known record producer and music industry executive, spent 12 years judging contestants. In May 2013, he announced that he was leaving after Season 13. He told Deadline a year later when he formally departed, "I'm proud to have been a part of a series that discovered some incredible artists and will go down in history as one of the most successful television shows ever." It's no secret that Jackson suffered health issues during his time on "American Idol," something that would continue to affect his career choices after he signed off the show.

Since leaving, we haven't regularly seen Jackson on our screens, and when we do, he's almost unrecognizable. After being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2002, the bass guitarist has been on a mission to lose weight, better his health, and become an advocate for diabetes awareness.