Meet The Hilarious Father-Son TikTok Duo From The GilletteLabs Commercial

For most TikTok users, posting goofy videos to social media is a fun way to pass the time and connect with fellow TikTokers. But for father-son duo Frank and Joe Mele, their quippy comedy clips have become a rapidly expanding online sensation that landed them a commercial deal with one of the best-known razor companies in the world.

Yep, there's a reason the actors in GilletteLabs' 2023 commercial looked so familiar. The ad features Frank, your stereotypically New York father with an unmistakable Long Island accent, and his perfectly Gen Z-styled son Joe talking via video chat about — what else? — razors. Frank's distinct accent is used on the commercial's voiceover, replacing words like "gamechanger" with "gamechanguh" and "labs" with a Northeasterner "la-yubs" (via YouTube).

To those unfamiliar with TikTok, the pair seems like an attempt by GilletteLabs to cater to salt-of-the-earth dads and their young sons. But with their cult following of tens of millions of followers, the razor company is hardly the one doing them a favor.