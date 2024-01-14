Prince William And King Charles Are Reportedly Locked In An Ongoing Power Struggle

While some think that King Charles III should step down and let William, Prince of Wales rule, there doesn't seem to be any sign of that on the horizon. King Charles was the longest-ever heir-in-waiting in the United Kingdom, so it seems unlikely that he'd be giving up his crown soon. It could also be that he's following in his mother and grandfather's footsteps and serving as monarch until his death, as compared to his great uncle King Edward VIII who abdicated the throne.

With King Charles as the monarch for the foreseeable future, Prince William has taken over as the heir-in-waiting. While the two of them seem to share a close bond — with Prince William pledging to serve his father and King Charles thanking William at the coronation — some claim that there's an ongoing behind-the-scenes rivalry between the two.

In "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival," written by royal journalist Omid Scobie, he alleges that William is trying to make his own place separate from his father and the rest of the family. "The prince, said an insider, knows his father's reign is little more than transitional, if only by virtue of the King's age, and is acting accordingly," Scobie wrote, and William is, "eager to establish himself as his own man," as reported by Newsweek.