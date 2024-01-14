Get To Know Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Family

After learning about Gypsy Rose Blanchard's tragic childhood, it's only natural to believe that she doesn't have a great family life. Her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, forced her to fake illnesses, get serious medical treatment she never required, and mentally and physically abused her. After enduring the abuse for years, Gypsy believed she could only escape if she got rid of her mother, so she and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, plotted and executed Dee Dee's murder.

However, that wasn't the only abuse young Gypsy had to endure at the hands of her family. In her documentary, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," she shared that her grandfather, Claude Pitre, had molested her in her childhood. Pitre briefly appeared in the documentary to claim that Gypsy had inappropriately tried touching him when she was four, and he had stopped her.

Speaking to People, Gypsy shared that she had bravely told her mother about the sexual abuse. "I fully told her everything that happened, and she proceeded to let me know that he had done the same thing to her when she was a child as well," she shared. "I think it makes me wonder what else, what other kind of forms of abuse did she suffer that I don't know about?" Thankfully, Dee and Pitre are no longer a part of Gypsy's life. Instead, she finally got to live out her dream of a loving and supportive family when she was welcomed home by her dad, sister, and stepmom.