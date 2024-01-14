What Kieran Culkin's Relationship With His Two Kids Is Like
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton have welcomed two children during their over 10-year marriage. In May 2019, Charton took to Instagram to share they were expecting their first child and hinted at the baby being conceived after the Golden Globes. Her caption made it abundantly clear they were scared about being first-time parents, especially since the baby wasn't planned. Thankfully, the couple seemed more than ready when they announced that their daughter, Kinsey "Zissou" Sioux, had been born on September 13, 2019.
Speaking to iNews just a year before her arrival, Culkin shared that having kids wasn't a priority for them, explaining, "It just seems like a lot to take on. I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine but it's not on our horizon." He added that they were more than happy with their tabby cat, Django, whom his wife treated like a child because she didn't want to go anywhere without him. Django remained the apple of his parents' eyes even after their second child, a baby boy named Wilder Wolf, arrived on August 17, 2021.
When Culkin spoke to Access Hollywood in 2021, he shared some words of wisdom that he would pass on to his brother, Macaulay, who had his first kid in the same year, "The best advice that someone gave me when I became a new parent was don't take anyone's advice, you'll figure it out," he said. It seems like Culkin took those words to heart and adopted a lighthearted, fun approach to parenting that has served him well so far.
Kieran Culkin stood up for his daughter when another kid pushed her
During an appearance on "The Jimmy Fallon Show," Kieran Culkin recalled the time a 3-year-old boy pushed his daughter, Kinsey Soux, on the playground because she briefly grabbed onto his truck to steady herself. He prefaced the story by explaining that his wife, Jazz Charton, wasn't a huge fan of kids and particularly disliked mischievous ones, so he wasn't having any of the child's bad behavior.
First, he put on the parental hat and tried to calmly tell the child why he shouldn't push other people, but he said he didn't like others touching his toys. Then, Culkin had enough and repeatedly touched his truck and said, "Oh yeah? Well, look at me. I'm touching your truck. You wanna push me?" Then Charton came over, and Culkin expected she would tell him off for being so childish. But that wasn't the case, as he recalled, "She goes to this poor little kid. She picks up his truck. She moves it like five feet for him. She goes, 'Why don't you f*** off?'"
Culkin is also no stranger to cussing around children. Speaking on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Culkin shared that he accidentally said the f-word around his kids while making breakfast. After Kinsey heard it, she repeatedly asked him to explain the meaning of the word while saying it. He added that an average parent would've explained why she shouldn't be cursing, but he couldn't stop laughing, so he handed her some food to distract her.
Culkin doesn't want to go too long without seeing his children
Speaking on "The Ellen Show" in 2021, Kieran Culkin shared that their son, Wilder Wolf, didn't have a name for about seven weeks. He explained that he and Jazz Charton only started seriously considering baby names after she had started crowning. The couple didn't know the sex of their baby, so they primarily focused on girl names, but Wolf was high up on the list of boy names and they always gravitated toward it. But it took them seven weeks to finally settle on it.
The "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" actor also revealed that they lived in the same 1-bedroom apartment he had lived in since he was 19. After Kinsey Soux arrived, she got to take over the bed, which led Culkin and Charton to sleep on the floor on a mattress. When Charton was deep into her second pregnancy, she reminded Culkin that he was in the highly successful TV show, so they could afford to move to a better place, which they eventually did.
Although Culkin was grateful that "Succession" changed his relationship to acting and provided financial stability, he disliked how it took him away from his kids. Speaking to Taika Watiti for Interview, Culkin said, "My kids are between one and three. I do need to be home because if I go for a week, they change," and later shared a thought that often popped into his head: "I'd rather be the at-home dad that's very attentive than the one that's always working."
His 2024 Golden Globes outfit had a nod to his kids
When Kieran Culkin spoke to Access Hollywood at the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, he revealed that he was trying to convince Jazz Charton to have more children with him. Culkin looped Charton in the conversation, and she said, "It's finally got to a place where it's like: Okay, we figured it out, and you just want to throw a bum into the whole equation?" To which Culkin replied, "Yeah, I want the chaos. Two more."
During the Variety Golden Globes pre-show, Culkin sweetly shared that he was wearing bracelets with his children's names on them and told them to go to sleep if they were watching at the late hour. Later in the night, Charton took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of them drinking martinis and joked that they were camped out by the bar because they didn't have anywhere else to sit. However, they were making the most of the limited time they had to themselves before getting home to the kids.
Although Culkin stays off social media, Charton often offers glimpses into their home life with the kids. For Halloween 2023, each family member expressed their individuality, with Charton and Kinsey Soux donning a witch outfit, Culkin in plague bearer robes, and Wilder Wolf dressed as a lion. Earlier in the year, she shared snaps of their kids running around the "Succession" set. In another picture, Culkin seemed to have impressed their children with his juggling skills during a picnic.