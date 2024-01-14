What Kieran Culkin's Relationship With His Two Kids Is Like

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton have welcomed two children during their over 10-year marriage. In May 2019, Charton took to Instagram to share they were expecting their first child and hinted at the baby being conceived after the Golden Globes. Her caption made it abundantly clear they were scared about being first-time parents, especially since the baby wasn't planned. Thankfully, the couple seemed more than ready when they announced that their daughter, Kinsey "Zissou" Sioux, had been born on September 13, 2019.

Speaking to iNews just a year before her arrival, Culkin shared that having kids wasn't a priority for them, explaining, "It just seems like a lot to take on. I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine but it's not on our horizon." He added that they were more than happy with their tabby cat, Django, whom his wife treated like a child because she didn't want to go anywhere without him. Django remained the apple of his parents' eyes even after their second child, a baby boy named Wilder Wolf, arrived on August 17, 2021.

When Culkin spoke to Access Hollywood in 2021, he shared some words of wisdom that he would pass on to his brother, Macaulay, who had his first kid in the same year, "The best advice that someone gave me when I became a new parent was don't take anyone's advice, you'll figure it out," he said. It seems like Culkin took those words to heart and adopted a lighthearted, fun approach to parenting that has served him well so far.