Brooke Schofield And Matt Rife's Breakup Was Messier Than We Knew

In late 2023, Matt Rife became the center of many conversations but not for the reasons he may have wanted. His controversies made him a hot topic in the entertainment world. However, a domestic violence joke, beef with a 6-year-old, and a joke apology didn't deter Rife's supporters. YouTuber Brooke Schofield was one of his defenders.

In June 2023, Rife appeared on the podcast "Cancelled With Tana Mongeau," which Schofield co-hosts. The episode is — now ironically — titled "Matt Rife on Why He'll Never Be Cancelled." Mongeau, Rife, and Schofield sat down to talk about various topics, including cancellations, and his comedy and fans. Because of this podcast appearance, on the episode "Matt Rife is CANCELLED ... again," Mongeau and Schofield discussed being associated with his cancellation.

They didn't defend or condemn Rife. Instead, they took a safe, more neutral stand on the events involving the "Natural Selection" star. Schofield did, however, remark that she didn't want comedians canceled for their jokes. Only a week later — again on "Cancelled With Tana Mongeau" — she shared a less-filtered account of her experience with the comedian. Rife and Schofield had a romantic relationship. Things ended on good terms, but later, she discovered that he was seeing multiple women during their romance.