Kyle Richards Feels 'Terrible' For Bringing Morgan Wade On RHOBH

Kyle Richards is a staple of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," having appeared in almost 300 episodes since the reality show debuted in 2010 through the beginning of 2024. She's been in the spotlight even longer. Richards made a stunning transformation from her early days as a child actor in television series like "Little House on the Prairie" and the film "Halloween." As an adult, in addition to her longstanding time on "RHOBH," Richards has appeared on "ER," and reprised her original "Halloween" role in the franchise sequels "Halloween Kills" and "Halloween Ends."

Off-screen, Richards became friends with country singer Morgan Wade after she became a fan of Wade's music. Richards connected with the singer via Instagram. While Wade was unfamiliar with Richards' reality show, the two women bonded over other shared interests, like Wordle and working out. Richards also worked behind the scenes to film a documentary about Wade.

Then, starting in 2023, Wade joined her friend on three episodes of "RHOBH." As evidence of their strong bond, Richards even tattooed her first initial onto Wade's arm on camera.

However, by January 2024, Richards expressed guilt about putting her friendship with Wade on television. The "RHOBH" star noted the experience brought extra stress on Wade. "Seeing these headlines ... just [being] thrust into the spotlight brought her anxiety," Richards explained on Amazon Live. "Like myself, she suffers from anxiety, so I felt terrible to have put her in that position."