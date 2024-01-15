What Life Is Like For Former Bachelor Peter Weber Now

While it seems like every season of "The Bachelor" promises to be the "most dramatic season yet" no matter how dramatic it actually might be, Peter Weber's season really did live up to the hype. The lead broke up with contestant Madison Prewett over differences in values surrounding premarital sex and instead proposed to contestant Hannah Ann Sluss. Weber then broke off his engagement with Sluss to pursue Prewett, only to break up with Prewett, too. After his season aired, he went on to date another contestant from his season, Kelley Flanagan. Weber and Flanagan went on to have an on-again, off-again relationship, breaking up seemingly for good in 2023.

When Weber and Flanagan split, the former couple didn't make a formal announcement. Rather, Weber alluded to the end of their relationship while chatting with an esthetician for an Instagram video at a convention in Calgary in April 2023. When the esthetician said something about his "future wife," he replied, "I've still gotta find her." The esthetician told her Calgary-based followers that Weber is in town and not in a relationship, Weber stated, "I am. First time here."

Flanagan has moved on from the former Bachelor. Just over a month after Weber acknowledged their breakup in that Instagram video, Flanagan posted a photo of herself with her new boyfriend on social media. And judging by the Instagram post's comment section, Flanagan's mother is particularly excited for her daughter. "Great looking couple! Best of the lot! Guy of my dreams for my daughter," Flanagan's mother said. As of this writing, the couple is still together.