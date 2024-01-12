Signs The ACE Family's Austin McBroom And Catherine Paiz Weren't Going To Last

One of the more controversial family YouTube channels is the ACE Family, and they are back in the news now that ACE Family matriarch and patriarch Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom announced on January 11, 2024, that they are divorcing. Paiz shared a statement on her Instagram account saying 2024 would be a year for her to change. "One of the steps in my journey is the difficult decision to leave my marriage," she wrote. "We have mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably."

Paiz also described how it was bittersweet, saying that while the couple's split is tough, she also feels like it's time for change as she hasn't been able to focus much on herself in recent years. She mentioned how co-parenting their three children — Elle, Alaia, and Steel — with McBroom will be paramount to the couple as they move forward. She also thanked her fans and loved ones. "And Austin, you're my bestfriend [sic] and that will never change," she ended the post, adding a heart emoji.

On his own Instagram account, McBroom shared a photo of himself and Paiz presumably after skydiving. "For this new year, I'll be taking a leap of faith," he wrote. He reiterated that they decided to divorce mutually and would be co-parenting, and he also thanked their supporters.

In the end, the news of their split is no surprise. There were signs that Paiz and McBroom's relationship wasn't going to be happily ever after. The first glaring clue was when YouTubers called McBroom out for cheating on his wife.