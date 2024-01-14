Inside Jo Koy's Marriage And Divorce From His Ex-Wife Angie King
In addition to hosting the 2024 Golden Globes, comedian Jo Koy has starred in and produced the 2022 movie "Easter Sunday" and has been a frequent guest on "Chelsea Lately." Between 2009 and 2014, Koy participated in about 140 episodes of Chelsea Handler's comedic talk show, "Chelsea Lately," so it isn't surprising to learn that Koy and Handler also dated from 2021 to 2022.
Before his relationship with Handler, Koy was married to Angie King, a singer who performs using the name Nura Luca, from 2003 to 2013. The former couple share a son named Joseph Herbert Jr., who was born on April 21, 2003, a couple of years before his dad's comedy career took off. At the time, Koy was working several jobs to support the family while he pursued comedy gigs. After a successful appearance on "The Tonight Show" in 2005, Koy was excited to earn enough to support his family solely with his comedic stylings.
When Koy and King decided to split in 2013, the comedian later noted that navigating divorce was a difficult adjustment for their family. Koy's parents divorced when he was a kid, and, while he spent extensive time with his mother's family in the Philippines, he didn't have an opportunity to forge bonds with his father's family. "I learned a great deal from my mom and dad's mistakes," Koy explained to "The Breakfast Club." Instead of going their separate ways, Koy and King's connection evolved into a steadfast bond. "We're divorced for a reason, but we're great friends," Koy added.
Jo Koy and Angie King are dedicated co-parents
Over the years, Jo Koy and his ex-wife Angie King prioritized co-parenting their son Joseph Herbert Jr. "The older we got, we understood that we're best friends and this is the best thing we could do for our kid. And he is so happy because of it," Koy informed "Windy City LIVE." After they split up, the former couple opted to live in the same neighborhood to make it easier for them to care for their son and spend time with him. After traveling for comedy gigs, Koy noted the joy of being able to quickly reconnect with his son, since the distance between his house and King's house is so minimal. Even the family's dogs enjoy traveling back and forth between these respective residences.
In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Koy wanted his family to be even closer together, and he invited King to stay in his guest house. At the time, the comedian was concerned about possible quarantine restrictions, and he didn't want Joseph to be separated from him or King.
Now that their son is grown, Koy and King continue to take time to enjoy family activities together. King posted an Instagram story of Koy, Joseph, and herself attending a Depeche Mode concert together in 2023, as well as a family excursion to the Philippines. "We're a team. We made this kid, so let's share this as a family," Koy explained on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
King is supportive of Koy's achievements
When Jo Koy hosted the 2024 Golden Globes, Angie King had a party to celebrate her ex-husband's achievement. In addition, she also publicly congratulated Koy. "He is the first Filipino/Asian American to ever host the Golden Globes," she wrote on Instagram. "We are so proud of him!"
Throughout Koy's comedy career, King has taken multiple opportunities to acknowledge his projects and performances. In November 2022, the singer promoted Koy's appearance at Madison Square Garden as part of the New York Comedy Festival. When Koy's film "Easter Sunday" premiered in 2022, King posted a picture of herself with their son, Joseph Herbert Jr., on the red carpet. "What this means to our family is unparalleled," King enthused. As further evidence of their strong bond, in 2019 and 2020, Koy and King even teamed up to do five shorts of their comedic soap opera called "Bahay Ko Ito."
In addition to promoting Koy's TV specials and professional achievements, King takes time to recognize personal milestones for the comedian. In 2021, she wished Koy a happy 50th birthday, calling him "the most genuine, giving, hardworking, and funniest guy I know." The singer included an homage to some of Koy's past birthdays, with the three of them celebrating together and singing to Koy as they presented him with his birthday cake.