Inside Jo Koy's Marriage And Divorce From His Ex-Wife Angie King

In addition to hosting the 2024 Golden Globes, comedian Jo Koy has starred in and produced the 2022 movie "Easter Sunday" and has been a frequent guest on "Chelsea Lately." Between 2009 and 2014, Koy participated in about 140 episodes of Chelsea Handler's comedic talk show, "Chelsea Lately," so it isn't surprising to learn that Koy and Handler also dated from 2021 to 2022.

Before his relationship with Handler, Koy was married to Angie King, a singer who performs using the name Nura Luca, from 2003 to 2013. The former couple share a son named Joseph Herbert Jr., who was born on April 21, 2003, a couple of years before his dad's comedy career took off. At the time, Koy was working several jobs to support the family while he pursued comedy gigs. After a successful appearance on "The Tonight Show" in 2005, Koy was excited to earn enough to support his family solely with his comedic stylings.

When Koy and King decided to split in 2013, the comedian later noted that navigating divorce was a difficult adjustment for their family. Koy's parents divorced when he was a kid, and, while he spent extensive time with his mother's family in the Philippines, he didn't have an opportunity to forge bonds with his father's family. "I learned a great deal from my mom and dad's mistakes," Koy explained to "The Breakfast Club." Instead of going their separate ways, Koy and King's connection evolved into a steadfast bond. "We're divorced for a reason, but we're great friends," Koy added.