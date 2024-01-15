How Hallmark's Erika Christensen Landed Her First Kiss

You've seen actor Erika Christensen getting her on-screen romance groove on in an assortment of projects over the years. There was Madison's pool seduction in "Swimfan," Julia's wifely kisses in "Parenthood," her romantic leads in the Hallmark movies "My Boyfriends' Dogs" and "Anything for Love," a dalliance with an older man in "The Upside of Anger," and Angie's love history with the main man in "Will Trent." Whew!

All of those, however, came long after she landed her very on-screen first kiss, which just so happened to be her first kiss in her life, with fellow actor Erik von Detten. While the coupling couldn't be cuter — Erik and Erika — it was all in the name of showbiz and in front of a bunch of other people, including camera operators. The two shared a lip-lock strictly for script purposes.

Christensen revealed to Us Weekly that she puckered up to von Detten for the first time during rehearsal for a scene she had to perform with him on "Leave It to Beaver." She was 13, he was 14, and there was a lake involved. How romantic! Well, sorta.