HGTV Star Erin Napier Had To Face A Big Fear On Home Town

Erin Napier is a mom to two young girls, and on top of that she's an experienced home renovator, so it's safe to say she has probably seen her fair share of unpleasant things. But in the January 2024 season premiere of "Home Town," we learned that the Laurel, Mississippi resident has a bigger fear than orange '70s shag carpets or snotty noses. Erin and a crew member were removing shutters on a house when she came face to face with a lizard.

Pulling away the decorative wood, Erin anxiously asked, "What do we have behind this one?" before letting out a scream and quickly dashing off the porch, dropping the shutter in the process. "I hate lizards," she admitted. The offending amphibian, which couldn't have been more than six inches long, held firm in his former home on the side of the exterior wall while Erin took a minute to catch her breath out in the yard.

Several types of lizards (or skinks) reside in the state of Mississippi. Many are brown or green, like the one Erin found that changed once its environment was altered, and most are harmless. In fact, some of them eat pests like termites that can wreak havoc on homes, making them a welcome guest in some cases — unless you are Erin.