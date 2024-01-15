What Really Happened Between Leuh And Justin After MTV's Catfish?

Since its debut in 2012, "Catfish: The TV Show" has followed the journey of numerous relationship hopefuls looking to uncover the truth about their online interests. While the show has unfortunately had to break the news that many of the online lovers are indeed "catfishing," or pretending to be someone else, there have been several instances of hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, who was later replaced by Kamie Crawford, actually uniting people who have only spoken over the internet. One of these cases was the Season 5 love story of Leuh Terrigino and Justin Croom, which aired in March 2016.

In a familiar "Catfish" tale, Croom and Terrigino initially crossed paths on Instagram, sparking a connection that eventually blossomed offline. While they'd finally begin talking on the phone, Terrigino became suspicious after Croom refused to video chat with her. Eventually, the hosts helped Terrigino fly from New York to confront Croom in California. To everyone's surprise, he was exactly who he portrayed himself to be online. However, he did admit on the series that he was in a relationship with another woman, which caused him to ghost Terrigino and even the "Catfish" hosts since he had no interest in appearing on the show. By the time Terrigino met Croom, he was single, and all was forgiven. After filming ended, it seems that Croom and Terrigino were a "Catfish" success story, though once in the real world, the couple went through several changes.