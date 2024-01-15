Why Real Housewives' Phaedra Parks Made Her Bravo Return On Married To Medicine
Attorney Phaedra Parks entered the reality television world on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in its third season. Most widely known for representing singer Bobby Brown and other high-profile clients in the entertainment industry, her Southern Belle charm and unique expressions made her a fan favorite early on. Her personal drama, including a beef with Kenya Moore and her wedding and divorce from Apollo Nida, also made for interesting storylines. Unfortunately, Parks left "RHOA" after Season 9 following a nasty rumor aimed at co-star and friend Kandy Burruss, allegedly wanting to drug and take advantage of cast mate Porsha Williams. The unfounded claims cost Parks her spot on the series, but Bravo gave her a second chance with "Married to Medicine."
Furthermore, the cast pleaded with Parks to join the franchise for quite some time. "All of these women approached Phaedra about being on the show. They're all really good friends with her and begging her, 'Please, please come do the show.' And she adores all of those women, so she is definitely considering this," an insider told Page Six in January 2023. Finally, in September 2023, it was officially announced that Parks would be joining the cast. Though an interesting choice, considering Parks was not a doctor or a doctor's wife, she certainly had several valid reasons for signing on to do the show.
Phaedra Parks was dating a physician
Phaedra Parks had long been open to returning to "Real Housewives of Atlanta" after the controversy. However, "RHOA" star Kandi Burruss was sternly against it and even shared she would leave if Parks came back. Still, fans were eager to see her back on television, especially after her brief return to TV via WETV's "Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition" in 2020 with her former boyfriend, rapper and actor Medina Islam. However, once she began a new romance with a doctor in 2022, she seemed to be a perfect fit for the "Married to Medicine."
Not much is known about the mysterious Dr. O, as Parks called him. However, Parks has previously revealed that he is a pediatric cardiologist of Nigerian descent. While it was once believed that he would film with Parks for season ten, which debuted on November 5, 2023, Dr. O has not yet made an appearance. However, considering that Parks told Bossip just ahead of the premiere that they'd broken up after about a year of dating, it's unlikely fans will ever get a glimpse of him. Some have even speculated that she faked the romance with Dr. O to get back on Bravo. No matter the truth, Parks considered another franchise in the "Housewives" realm, though the distance simply didn't work for her family.
Phaedra Parks previously considered Real Housewives of Dubai
When the "RHOA" reintroduction didn't work, Parks turned her sights on "The Real Housewives of Dubai." In May 2022, Parks even made a cameo in the series with Dubai realtor Caroline Brooks. After her appearance, Parks expressed interest in joining the women overseas. Unlike the "Married to Medicine" cast, several Dubai "Housewives" did not want Parks to be a part of the franchise. "I think she needs to find her own show, we are good where we are. That's my personal opinion," "RHODubai" model Chanel Ayan told Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. Designer Lesa Milan echoed this sentiment, adding, "We love Phaedra, she's nice and stuff, but I think she's more Ultimate Girls Trip and the shows that she's doing." Parks was not deterred by their statements, but in the end, she decided relocating to Dubai was not the best move for herself or her children, Ayden and Dylan.
"At the end of the day, of course, my roots are always going to be in Atlanta. And I've got two wonderful sons who are in school here," Parks told Page Six in an October 2023 interview with the outlets's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast. Therefore, the entrepreneur explained that "Married to Medicine" was the more logical role for her. "When this opportunity came up, it was a better fit for my family," Parks added. While not a Housewife, Parks has undoubtedly made her way back to Bravo for better or for worse.