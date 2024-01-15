Why Real Housewives' Phaedra Parks Made Her Bravo Return On Married To Medicine

Attorney Phaedra Parks entered the reality television world on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in its third season. Most widely known for representing singer Bobby Brown and other high-profile clients in the entertainment industry, her Southern Belle charm and unique expressions made her a fan favorite early on. Her personal drama, including a beef with Kenya Moore and her wedding and divorce from Apollo Nida, also made for interesting storylines. Unfortunately, Parks left "RHOA" after Season 9 following a nasty rumor aimed at co-star and friend Kandy Burruss, allegedly wanting to drug and take advantage of cast mate Porsha Williams. The unfounded claims cost Parks her spot on the series, but Bravo gave her a second chance with "Married to Medicine."

Furthermore, the cast pleaded with Parks to join the franchise for quite some time. "All of these women approached Phaedra about being on the show. They're all really good friends with her and begging her, 'Please, please come do the show.' And she adores all of those women, so she is definitely considering this," an insider told Page Six in January 2023. Finally, in September 2023, it was officially announced that Parks would be joining the cast. Though an interesting choice, considering Parks was not a doctor or a doctor's wife, she certainly had several valid reasons for signing on to do the show.