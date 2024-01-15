Jenna Ortega Had A Major Crush On Barack Obama As A Kid

Everyone has at least one celebrity crush that's a little bit odd, and Netflix's "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega is no exception. While speaking with Elle in 2023, Ortega divulged the film that made her want to be an actor — and her crush on a former president. The movie in question was "Man on Fire" starring Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, and Christopher Walken. The movie, which chronicles the kidnapping of Fanning's character, equal parts frightened and fascinated Ortega.

"I was happy sitting and dissecting that movie over and over again," Ortega said. "I couldn't fathom how someone so young could do something that would scare me so aggressively. But I also loved the way that it made me feel. I decided that's what I was passionate about."

Ortega's mother didn't believe her at first when she cited acting as a new career goal — especially since not long before then, she said she wanted to be the first female president due to a crush on Barack Obama. "I had phases where I clung to something and then made it my entire personality," Ortega said, before adding, "To this day, I'm still obsessed with Obama."