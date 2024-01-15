What We Know About General Hospital Star Steve Burton's 3 Kids

Steve Burton is a big-name daytime television star, but at home, he's a father to his three children: Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn. However, anyone who has been paying attention to the "General Hospital" star lately will know that his life sounds like a storyline straight out of a daytime television show. In fact, he's had a very messy divorce.

Back in 2022, the mother of his children Sheree Burton shared a photo of her growing baby bump on social media. A lot of soap fans were quick to congratulate Steve on the new addition to their family, but he was also quick to point out that the baby was not his. Yikes. Soap fans bullied Sheree so much online that she had to temporarily disable her social media accounts because of all the hate she was getting at the time, as detailed by Soap Spoiler. According to Us Weekly, Steve ended up having to pay his ex-wife $12,500 per month in child support according to the terms of their divorce settlement.

Steve and Sheree might no longer be together, but they've kept their focus on their three kids. Despite the circumstances surrounding their split and their divorce, Steve and Sheree have managed to raise Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn well enough to put them where they are today. At least that's what it looks like to Steve's fans and followers.