What We Know About General Hospital Star Steve Burton's 3 Kids
Steve Burton is a big-name daytime television star, but at home, he's a father to his three children: Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn. However, anyone who has been paying attention to the "General Hospital" star lately will know that his life sounds like a storyline straight out of a daytime television show. In fact, he's had a very messy divorce.
Back in 2022, the mother of his children Sheree Burton shared a photo of her growing baby bump on social media. A lot of soap fans were quick to congratulate Steve on the new addition to their family, but he was also quick to point out that the baby was not his. Yikes. Soap fans bullied Sheree so much online that she had to temporarily disable her social media accounts because of all the hate she was getting at the time, as detailed by Soap Spoiler. According to Us Weekly, Steve ended up having to pay his ex-wife $12,500 per month in child support according to the terms of their divorce settlement.
Steve and Sheree might no longer be together, but they've kept their focus on their three kids. Despite the circumstances surrounding their split and their divorce, Steve and Sheree have managed to raise Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn well enough to put them where they are today. At least that's what it looks like to Steve's fans and followers.
Meet Steve Burton's three children
Steve Burton might be known as Jason Morgan on "General Hospital," or his alter-ego 'Stone Cold,' but at home, he's a big softie. He shares three children with his ex Sheree Burton: Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn. While Steve doesn't post as many photos of his children as he did before his divorce from Sheree, he's made it no secret that they are the biggest priority in his life.
Steve is certainly a great dad to his girls. Back in 2021, he posted an Instagram photo of himself with his daughters Makena and Brooklyn and their skateboards. He captioned the post with, "The skate crew LOL! This has been a nightly tradition now for me and my girls! So awesome!" In 2021, Steve celebrated Makena's 18th birthday by paying tribute to the young, talented woman who resembles her father in the looks department. Not only that, she may also want to be an actor just like her father, per Steve's Instagram.
And while Steve does love his girls very much, he's also put his son Jack in the spotlight by marveling over what kind of handsome, mature young man he's grown up to be. The actor wrote back in March 2022 on Jack's 16th birthday, "Couldn't be more proud of who he is and still becoming. Light years ahead of where I was." However, when it comes to his daughter Brooklyn, that's where Steve's tough guy persona is thrown out the window.
Steve Burton is the ultimate 'girl dad'
On "General Hospital," Jason Morgan plays a tough guy who is mob boss Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) right-hand man. However, at home, Steve Burton spends a lot of time playing with his daughter Brooklyn and her Barbie dolls. Yep, you read that right. In August 2020, the "girl dad" posted an adorable Instagram photo of him playing Barbies with his daughter. During the summer of 2022, they even shot a short video together that the actor captioned with, "'Steve, why is Barbie in your feed???'" while also adding, "My daughter Brooklyn wanted to shoot this movie and I do whatever she wants lol."
Well, if you are going to make videos about the day-to-day lives of Barbie dolls, you might as well do it with your father who just happens to be one of the biggest soap stars out there, right? Sometimes the storylines in Steve's life just write themselves.