Alec Musser, All My Children Star, Dead At 50

Alec Musser, beloved actor and fitness model, has unexpectedly died just months after the death of his fellow "All My Children" alum Peter White. The star died on January 12, according to several since-deleted Instagram posts shared by his fiancée, Paige Press. "RIP to the love of my life," she wrote in one post (via People). "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken." Press also reached out to TMZ to confirm the tragic news that her fiancé passed away. She told the outlet that Musser died at his Del Mar, California home that Friday night. Musser's uncle also told the news site that this was the case. However, no official cause of death was given by either party, leaving Musser's sudden passing shrouded in a cloud of mystery. Musser was 50 years old at the time of his death.

With his charming grin, charismatic personality, and excellent acting skills, Musser holds a special place in the hearts of soap opera fans. He was best known for playing the part of Del Henry on the long-running soap opera "All My Children" from 2005 to 2007.