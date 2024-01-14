Alec Musser, All My Children Star, Dead At 50
Alec Musser, beloved actor and fitness model, has unexpectedly died just months after the death of his fellow "All My Children" alum Peter White. The star died on January 12, according to several since-deleted Instagram posts shared by his fiancée, Paige Press. "RIP to the love of my life," she wrote in one post (via People). "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken." Press also reached out to TMZ to confirm the tragic news that her fiancé passed away. She told the outlet that Musser died at his Del Mar, California home that Friday night. Musser's uncle also told the news site that this was the case. However, no official cause of death was given by either party, leaving Musser's sudden passing shrouded in a cloud of mystery. Musser was 50 years old at the time of his death.
With his charming grin, charismatic personality, and excellent acting skills, Musser holds a special place in the hearts of soap opera fans. He was best known for playing the part of Del Henry on the long-running soap opera "All My Children" from 2005 to 2007.
This celebrity friend reacted to Musser's death
Alec Musser's celebrity friends took a moment to remember the hard-working TV star. Comedian and actor Adam Sandler shared a touching tribute to Musser on his Instagram. Musser had a role in Sandler's comedic movie, "Grown Ups," showing off his acting skills and muscles as the water park show-off that snags the attention of the ladies. His flexing scene — especially the moment where he speaks and his squeaky voice is nothing like what any of the characters were expecting — was a highlight of the hilarious film. "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone," Sandler wrote, including a picture of a shirtless Musser walking through the water park, a direct grab from the film. "Such a wonderful, funny good man," Sandler continued. "Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."
Along with his work in "All My Children," Musser also played in the TV series "Rita Rocks," as well as "Desperate Housewives." He truly was taken before his time and his loss will be felt by many.