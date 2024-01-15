Our Top 5 Best Bobbie Moments On General Hospital

Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Spencer was certainly one of a kind on "General Hospital." And so was her portrayer, Jacklyn Zeman, who died in May 2023. The beloved actress played Bobbie for 45 years, and she was a character who overcame the odds to become a tough, yet compassionate woman who brought heart and soul to Port Charles. But she wasn't without her flaws, and got into a few schemes in her day, even as recently as 2020 when she went up against the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) and forged a consent form for her grandson Wiley to have much-needed surgery in order to protect his best interests.

In January 2024, all of Port Charles had an emotionally intense gathering to mourn Bobbie's loss after she died in her sleep in Amsterdam. Her daughter Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and bestie Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) learned that, although she went abroad to settle the affairs of her late brother Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary), Bobbie had also gotten involved with an organization that helped women who were victimized by human trafficking. She died before she could help a woman named Cornelia (Ellie Darcey-Alden) gain asylum in the U.S., but thankfully Felicia and Carly finished what Bobbie had started.

Although Bobbie's final exploits were off-screen, that little tidbit about her life spoke volumes about her character. She prevailed over adversity many times, but she was also human. These are some of her best moments over the years.