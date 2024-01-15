What We Know About Halle Bailey's Son
Halle Bailey has been making strides in the entertainment industry for several years. As one-half of Chloe x Halle, the singer has gained popularity for records such as "Do It" and "Ungodly Hour." The sisters also explored their individual endeavors, with Bailey tackling the role of "The Little Mermaid" in the 2023 live-action remake. By her side throughout her solo journey has been her boyfriend, rapper and influencer DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. The two began dating in 2022, and the following year, pregnancy rumors began to swirl around the couple.
Fans began to take notice of Bailey's looser, more flowy outfits at various events. In September 2023, she got many looks for a goddess-like orange dress that many believed was an attempt to hide a baby bump. Speculation of this kind continued through Christmas 2023. A December 26, 2023, video of Bailey and Granberry baking cookies shows the singer getting up very carefully from the table, which caused some to believe she'd recently given birth. Days later, Bailey broke the news that they indeed had a baby boy, whom they named Halo. While few details have been unveiled about the infant, both Bailey and Granberry have given fans small glimpses of their newest addition.
Halo made his Instagram debut in January 2024
After months of internet sleuths examining Halle Bailey's every move and outfit choices, she finally broke the internet on January 6, 2024, when she shared a touching photo of her holding her baby's hand. In the picture, the tiny wrist sports a gold bracelet that reads, "Halo." The "Angel" star also penned a touching caption to her first child, writing, "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son..welcome to the world my Halo. The world is desperate to know you."
The touching post garnered praise from fellow celebrities, such as "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams, who commented, "Welcome to a whole new world momma !! Blessings baby Halo." Rapper Nicki Minaj also sent well wishes, writing, "Welcome to earth, Halo. We've been expecting you. congrats, mama!" Bailey's boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also shared the sweet image of Halo with his own tribute that read, "My biggest blessing by far..son son.. never been so in love...baby halo." Since then, Granberry has also given fans on TikTok small glimpses of Halo. On January 8, he shared a TikTok of him holding the newborn, hilariously asking if he'd join him in the recording studio. In a second TikTok shared on January 13, Granberry jokingly placed a game controller in Halo's lap as he pretended to play with his son.
Halo was likely heard crying in a Christmas vlog days before Bailey revealed his birth
A newborn baby can be heard crying on DDG's Christmas vlog, prompting more speculation that Halle Bailey had his child. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NQNp8gLpFD
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 27, 2023
Halle Bailey may have formally announced Halo's birth in January 2024, but as 2023 came to a close, he likely made a surprise appearance in a YouTube vlog. YouTuber Brittany Jones, who sports over 98,000 subscribers on the platform, spent the holidays with Bailey and her boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. As several people opened gifts in the living room in the December 26, 2023 vlog, what sounds like a baby crying can be heard faintly in the background. However, it appears that part was cut from the original video. However, this short part of the vlog was shared by media outlet XXL on December 27, 2023.
Now, with the arrival of Halo finally revealed, Bailey and Granberry have launched an Instagram for their child, allowing fans an opportunity to follow along with his growth. The page went up on January 9, 2024, and already has nearly 50,000 followers. Granberry runs the page, and so far, only one post of Halo has been shared, which has his face blurred out. Still, that picture has attracted over 62,000 likes. Despite keeping their pregnancy journey private, Granberry praised Bailey in a January 7, 2024 YouTube video, stating [via People], "She's a great mom. Like it's crazy. She's amazing." The family of three seems to be thriving as they slowly share details of Halo.