What We Know About Halle Bailey's Son

Halle Bailey has been making strides in the entertainment industry for several years. As one-half of Chloe x Halle, the singer has gained popularity for records such as "Do It" and "Ungodly Hour." The sisters also explored their individual endeavors, with Bailey tackling the role of "The Little Mermaid" in the 2023 live-action remake. By her side throughout her solo journey has been her boyfriend, rapper and influencer DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. The two began dating in 2022, and the following year, pregnancy rumors began to swirl around the couple.

Fans began to take notice of Bailey's looser, more flowy outfits at various events. In September 2023, she got many looks for a goddess-like orange dress that many believed was an attempt to hide a baby bump. Speculation of this kind continued through Christmas 2023. A December 26, 2023, video of Bailey and Granberry baking cookies shows the singer getting up very carefully from the table, which caused some to believe she'd recently given birth. Days later, Bailey broke the news that they indeed had a baby boy, whom they named Halo. While few details have been unveiled about the infant, both Bailey and Granberry have given fans small glimpses of their newest addition.